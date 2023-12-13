Rain rescues Zimbabwe after Hume and Young trigger a collapse

The hosts were struggling at 121 for 6 before the game was washed out in Harare

Rain came to Zimbabwe's rescue in Harare, forcing a washout after Ireland had reduced them to 121 for 6 in the first ODI.

Zimbabwe had started aggressively after being sent in to bat, with Tinashe Kamunhukamwe smashing 28 off just 15 balls. But once he got out, the innings fell apart. The continuous rain, though, meant the match had to be called off after only 25.3 overs.

Earlier, Mark Adair got the ball to nip off the seam in both directions and even bowled a maiden to Joylord Gumbie. But from the other end, Kamunhukamwe took apart Josh Little. He hit three fours in the left-arm seamer's first over, and a four and a six off successive deliveries in the next to move to 25 off just ten balls.

That forced Paul Stirling to bring on Graham Hume . Kamunhukamwe tried to attack him as well but miscued a pull and was caught at mid-on for 28. The wicket put the brakes on the scoring rate, with Zimbabwe managing only 16 from over sixth to tenth.

Craig Young then bounced out Innocent Kaia to make it 48 for 2 in the 11th over. Sikandar Raza and Gumbie tried to stabilise the innings. Raza was lucky to be dropped on 10 by wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker when he chased a full and wide delivery from Little.

But Little got his man soon after with the same ploy. The only difference being this time he was bowling from around the wicket.

Gumbie had occupied one end but he was struggling to keep the scoreboard moving. In the 20th over, he was run out after having a mix-up with Ryan Burl when both batters found themselves at the keeper's end. Gumbie contributed 28 but consumed 59 balls for it.

On the very next delivery, Burl also departed, under-edging Young to the keeper as Zimbabwe slipped from 79 for 2 to 81 for 5. Clive Madande and Brandon Mavuta added 40 off just 37 balls to take the side past 100 before Hume returned to castle Madande.

Immediately after that, lightning forced players off the field. Soon, rain also made an appearance and brought a premature end to the contest.