Leinster vs Warriors, 16th Match at Dublin, INTER-PRO T20, Aug 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Dublin, August 28, 2024, Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy
Leinster Lightning FlagLeinster Lightning
North West Warriors FlagNorth West Warriors
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin
Series
Season2024
Match days28 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
LEL760292.028
NK843211.390
NWW72411-1.574
REDS8167-2.716
Full Table