Ireland bat; van der Dussen captains South Africa in Bavuma's absence

South Africa suffered two on-field injuries in the first two ODIs, and are without the services of Tony de Zorzi and their captain Temba Bavuma Reeza Hendricks , who was brought into the squad after the second ODI, replaces Bavuma at the top of the order, with Rassie van der Dussen leading the side. Jason Smith has also been drafted in for his second ODI appearance in place of Wiaan Mulder.