3rd ODI (D/N), Abu Dhabi, October 07, 2024, Ireland vs South Africa
Ireland FlagIreland
(24.5/50 ov) 113/1
South Africa FlagSouth Africa

Ireland chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 4.55
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 21/1 (4.20)
Live Forecast:IRE 271
Ireland bat; van der Dussen captains South Africa in Bavuma's absence

Ireland bring in Humphreys, Tucker and Hand; Hendricks and Smith come in for South Africa

Abhimanyu Bose
07-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Kyle Verreynne steadied the South Africa innings after they lost a couple of wickets, Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi, October 4, 2024

South Africa have an unassailable series lead of 2-0  •  Cricket Ireland

Toss Ireland chose to bat against South Africa
Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss for the first time in the three-match series and opted to bat as they look for a consolation win against South Africa in Abu Dhabi.
Ireland made three changes to the side that played the first two ODIs. Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys will play his third match in the format, while experienced wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker returns to the team. Fast bowler Fionn Hand makes his ODI debut as he comes into Ireland's XI; Stephen Doheny, Andy McBrine and Gavin Hoey make way.
South Africa suffered two on-field injuries in the first two ODIs, and are without the services of Tony de Zorzi and their captain Temba Bavuma. Reeza Hendricks, who was brought into the squad after the second ODI, replaces Bavuma at the top of the order, with Rassie van der Dussen leading the side. Jason Smith has also been drafted in for his second ODI appearance in place of Wiaan Mulder.
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Curtis Campher, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 6 George Dockrell, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Matthew Humphreys, 9 Craig Young, 10 Graham Hume, 11 Fionn Hand
South Africa: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Rassie van der Dussen (capt), 4 Kyle Verreynne, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Jason Smith, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Bjorn Fortuin, 9 Lizaad Williams, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Ottneil Baartman
Matthew Humphreys Lorcan Tucker Fionn Hand Ireland South Africa Ireland vs South Africa South Africa tour of United Arab Emirates

Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
SA 69.42%
IRESA
100%50%100%IRE InningsSA Innings

Current Over 25 • IRE 113/1

Live Forecast: IRE 271
Ireland Innings
Player NameRB
A Balbirnie
caught4573
PR Stirling
not out6471
C Campher
not out15
Extras(w 3)
Total113(1 wkt; 24.5 ovs)
