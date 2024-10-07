Matches (9)
Ireland vs South Africa, 3rd ODI at Abu Dhabi, IRE vs SA, Oct 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Abu Dhabi, October 07, 2024, Ireland vs South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ireland
L
A
L
L
L
South Africa
L
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE10 M • 326 Runs • 40.75 Avg • 82.95 SR
IRE10 M • 266 Runs • 33.25 Avg • 81.59 SR
7 M • 308 Runs • 51.33 Avg • 91.12 SR
5 M • 222 Runs • 74 Avg • 100.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE9 M • 15 Wkts • 5.49 Econ • 28.8 SR
IRE10 M • 11 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 45.72 SR
SA6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 24.9 SR
4 M • 9 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 22.66 SR
Squad
IRE
SA
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4782
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.30, Second Session 19.30-23.00
|Match days
|7 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Ireland vs South Africa News
Adair brothers star as Ireland level series
This was Ireland's first T20I win against South Africa and second overall against them in internationals
Rickelton, Hendricks smash quick fifties to set up comfortable win for South Africa
Although Ireland scored their second-highest T20I total against South Africa, they did not have enough