1st ODI, Rajkot, January 10, 2025, Ireland Women tour of India
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
(14.5/50 ov) 59/4
India Women FlagIndia Women

IRE Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.97
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 23/2 (4.60)
Ireland opt to bat; India hand debut to Sayali Satghare

Ireland made three changes to their XI from the previous ODI against Bangladesh in November

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
10-Jan-2025 • 52 mins ago
Gaby Lewis and Smriti Mandhana pose with the trophy, India vs Ireland, 1st women's ODI, Rajkot, January 10, 2025

Gaby Lewis and Smriti Mandhana pose with the trophy  •  BCCI

Toss Ireland chose to bat vs India
Gaby Lewis, the Ireland captain, called correctly and elected to bat in their first-ever ODI on Indian soil.
Ireland made three changes to their XI from the previous ODI against Bangladesh in November. Batters Laura Delany and Christina Coulter Reilly, and allrounder Georgina Dempsey got a look-in as they stacked up their XI with eight proper batters. Amy Hunter, one of their most accomplished batters, is missing the series with a foot injury.
India have a stand-in skipper in Smriti Mandhana to helm the team in Harmanpreet Kaur's absence due to a niggle. Batter Tejal Hasabnis, who sat out of all three ODIs against West Indies late last month, comes in for Harmanpreet.
There was also a debut for seam-bowling allrounder Sayali Satghare, who gets an opportunity because India have rested Renuka Singh, their pace spearhead. India are fielding an inexperienced seam attack, which has a combined experience of 13 ODIs.
The series holds massive significance for Ireland, for whom game time is paramount as they will feature in the World Cup qualifiers later in the year. They'll bank on the experience of Lewis and Delany, the only two players to have previously had any playing experience in India.
For India, this series will offer game time for a number of fringe players, such as Pratika Rawal who made an excellent first impression as an opener in her debut series against West Indies.
All three ODIs will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, which is hosting women's ODI cricket for the first time.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Jemimah Rodruiges, 5 Tejal Hasabnis, 6 Richa Ghosh, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Sayali Satghare, 9 Saima Thakor, 10 Priya Mishra, 11 Titas Sadhu
Ireland: 1 Sarah Forbes, 2 Gaby Lewis, 3 Una Raymond-Hoey, 4 Orla Prendergast, 5 Laura Delany, 6 Leah Paul, 7 Christina Coulter Reilly, 8 Arlene Kelly, 9 Georgina Dempsey, 10 Freya Sargent, 11 Aimee Maguire
Ireland Women tour of India

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

IRE Women Innings
Player NameRB
S Forbes
caught915
GH Lewis
not out2537
U Raymond-Hoey
run out510
O Prendergast
stumped919
L Delany
bowled01
L Paul
not out27
Extras(lb 5, w 4)
Total59(4 wkts; 14.5 ovs)
ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W24183392.130
ENG-W24157321.436
IND-W21155310.700
SA-W241211250.230
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W24912210.129
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W2161314-1.452
IRE-W213168-1.939
