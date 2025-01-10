Ireland opt to bat; India hand debut to Sayali Satghare

Toss Ireland chose to bat vs India

Gaby Lewis , the Ireland captain, called correctly and elected to bat in their first-ever ODI on Indian soil.

Ireland made three changes to their XI from the previous ODI against Bangladesh in November. Batters Laura Delany and Christina Coulter Reilly , and allrounder Georgina Dempsey got a look-in as they stacked up their XI with eight proper batters. Amy Hunter , one of their most accomplished batters, is missing the series with a foot injury.

India have a stand-in skipper in Smriti Mandhana to helm the team in Harmanpreet Kaur's absence due to a niggle. Batter Tejal Hasabnis, who sat out of all three ODIs against West Indies late last month, comes in for Harmanpreet.

There was also a debut for seam-bowling allrounder Sayali Satghare , who gets an opportunity because India have rested Renuka Singh, their pace spearhead. India are fielding an inexperienced seam attack, which has a combined experience of 13 ODIs.

The series holds massive significance for Ireland, for whom game time is paramount as they will feature in the World Cup qualifiers later in the year. They'll bank on the experience of Lewis and Delany, the only two players to have previously had any playing experience in India.

For India, this series will offer game time for a number of fringe players, such as Pratika Rawal who made an excellent first impression as an opener in her debut series against West Indies.

All three ODIs will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, which is hosting women's ODI cricket for the first time.

India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Jemimah Rodruiges, 5 Tejal Hasabnis, 6 Richa Ghosh, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Sayali Satghare, 9 Saima Thakor, 10 Priya Mishra, 11 Titas Sadhu