Matches (9)
NZ vs SL (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
SA20 (1)
BPL (2)
IND Women vs IRE Women, 1st ODI at Rajkot, IND Women vs IRE Women, Jan 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI, Rajkot, January 10, 2025, Ireland Women tour of India
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
IND-W Win & Bat
IRE-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bowl
IRE-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
L
L
W
W
W
IRE Women
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 465 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 91.35 SR
IND-W10 M • 287 Runs • 31.89 Avg • 94.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W9 M • 19 Wkts • 4.46 Econ • 25.26 SR
IND-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 26.54 SR
Squad
IND-W
IRE-W
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1430
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
|Match days
|10 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English