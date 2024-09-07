Matches (9)
ENG v SL (1)
SCO vs AUS (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
RHF Trophy (3)
RESULT
1st ODI, Belfast, September 07, 2024, England Women tour of Ireland
Prev
Next
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
210
England Women FlagEngland Women
(34.5/50 ov, T:211) 211/6

ENG Women won by 4 wickets (with 91 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
Kate Cross
, ENG-W
38* (36) & 6/30
kate-cross
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Kate Cross stars with bat and ball in four-wicket England win

Orla Prendergast's 76 underpins Ireland innings but England side featuring five debutants get home

ESPNcricinfo staff
07-Sep-2024 • 18 mins ago
Kate Cross claimed career-best figures of 6 for 30, Ireland vs England, 1st women's ODI, Belfast, September 7, 2024

Kate Cross picked up 6 for 30 with the ball  •  ECB via Getty Images

England 211 for 6 (Armitage 44, Cross 38*) beat Ireland 210 (Prendergast 76, Cross 6-30) by four wickets
Kate Cross claimed career-best figures with bat and ball on her captaincy debut to lead England to a four-wicket win over Ireland in the first ODI at Stormont.
Cross, leading a side featuring five ODI debutants in the absence of most of England's T20 World Cup squad, was largely responsible for limiting the home side to 210 all out, her haul of 6 for 30 including Ireland's top-scorer, Orla Prendergast, for 76.
She then helped repair the damage after Ireland had reduced the visitors to 156 for 6, hitting an unbeaten 38 that included the winning runs.
Ireland opted to bat first in the opening match of the series and were well placed at 151 for 3, with star allrounder Prendergast going well. But Cross returned to break a stand of 77 with Leah Paul, and then mopped up the tail for her second ODI five-wicket haul.
Cross had struck in her first over, pinning Una Raymond-Hoey lbw, before Lauren Filer removed Ireland captain Gaby Lewis via a catch at slip. Hannah Baker, the legspinner winning her first cap in any format, then struck in her opening spell as Amy Hunter departed for 37.
Prendergast, who scored her maiden ODI hundred last month in Ireland's series win over Sri Lanka, led the rebuilding effort but the innings folded quickly after her departure. Ryana MacDonald-Gay, another England debutant, bowled Rebecca Stokell, then Paul was run out by a combination of Freya Kemp and Bess Heath - two players who will be going to the World Cup in the UAE.
Ireland's total was their highest in women's ODIs against England, and they made a good start in its defence. Prendergast opened the bowling and removed Emma Lamb and Tammy Beaumont inside her first four overs to leave England 32 for 2.
Two debutants in Hollie Armitage (previously capped in T20Is) and Paige Scholfield steadied the ship with a stand of 62, before they were both dismissed in consecutive overs. Kemp showed her power with 26 off 19, but after she fell Mady Villiers was run out to leave England six down.
Heath was joined by Cross, with 55 needed and more than 20 overs in which to get them. The captain did the bulk of the scoring, finishing unbeaten with 38 from 36 balls, as England got home with 91 balls to spare.
Kate CrossIreland WomenEngland WomenIrelandEnglandIRE Women vs ENG WomenEngland Women tour of Ireland

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
ENG Women Innings
Player NameRB
EL Lamb
caught413
TT Beaumont
bowled1013
HJ Armitage
caught4444
PJ Scholfield
caught3133
FG Kemp
bowled2619
BAM Heath
not out3337
MK Villiers
run out1314
KL Cross
not out3836
Extras(lb 1, w 11)
Total211(6 wkts; 34.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W19125261.296
SA-W21119230.350
SL-W2491122-0.107
IND-W12101211.062
NZ-W1888180.392
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W162126-1.795
Full Table