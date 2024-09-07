Matches (9)
IRE Women vs ENG Women, 1st ODI at Belfast, IRE vs ENG [W], Sep 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Belfast, September 07, 2024, England Women tour of Ireland
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Tomorrow

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
O Prendergast
10 M • 363 Runs • 45.38 Avg • 80.66 SR
L Paul
10 M • 342 Runs • 38 Avg • 63.8 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 234 Runs • 29.25 Avg • 83.57 SR
KL Cross
8 M • 31 Runs • 15.5 Avg • 73.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AN Kelly
9 M • 19 Wkts • 4.29 Econ • 22.1 SR
FA Sargent
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 32.4 SR
KL Cross
8 M • 10 Wkts • 3.8 Econ • 39.5 SR
L Filer
5 M • 5 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 34.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IRE-W
ENG-W
Match details
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Series
England Women tour of Ireland
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024
Match numberWODI no. 1405
Match days7 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W18115241.273
SA-W21119230.350
SL-W2491122-0.107
IND-W12101211.062
NZ-W1888180.392
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W152116-1.795
