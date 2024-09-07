Matches (9)
IRE Women vs ENG Women, 1st ODI at Belfast, IRE vs ENG [W], Sep 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI, Belfast, September 07, 2024, England Women tour of Ireland
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IRE Women
T
W
W
W
L
ENG Women
NR
W
W
W
W
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 363 Runs • 45.38 Avg • 80.66 SR
IRE-W10 M • 342 Runs • 38 Avg • 63.8 SR
ENG-W10 M • 234 Runs • 29.25 Avg • 83.57 SR
ENG-W8 M • 31 Runs • 15.5 Avg • 73.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W9 M • 19 Wkts • 4.29 Econ • 22.1 SR
IRE-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 32.4 SR
ENG-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 3.8 Econ • 39.5 SR
ENG-W5 M • 5 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 34.6 SR
Squad
IRE-W
ENG-W
Match details
|Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WODI no. 1405
|Match days
|7 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Ireland Women vs England Women News
Lewis returns to captain Ireland in home series against England
Allrounder Alice Tector gets her maiden T20I call-up while regular captain Laura Delany continues to miss out due to injury