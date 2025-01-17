Matches (12)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
BBL (2)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
Tuskers vs Rhinos, 12th Match at Bulawayo, Logan Cup, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
TUSK Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bat
TUSK Win & Bowl
RHINO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tuskers
W
L
T
A
NR
Rhinos
L
W
W
L
NR
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:05
Match details
|Bulawayo Athletic Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|17,18,19,20 January 2025 - day (50-over match)