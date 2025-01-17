Matches (12)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
BBL (2)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

Tuskers vs Rhinos, 12th Match at Bulawayo, Logan Cup, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Bulawayo, January 17 - 20, 2025, Logan Cup
PrevNext
Matabeleland Tuskers FlagMatabeleland Tuskers
Mid West Rhinos FlagMid West Rhinos
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
TUSK Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bat
TUSK Win & Bowl
RHINO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:05
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Bulawayo Athletic Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days17,18,19,20 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Logan Cup

TeamMWLDPT
MOUNT420280
RHINO421174
ROCKS400455
EAGLE412152
TUSK402237
Full Table