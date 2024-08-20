Matches (9)
Mystics vs Dragons, 12th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 20 2024 - Match Result
NO RESULT
12th Match (N), Bengaluru, August 20, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
|BATTERS
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
|(rhb)
|33
|17
|3
|3
|194.11
|7 (5b)
|6 (2b)
|(lhb)
|11
|10
|2
|0
|110.00
|1 (5b)
|2 (3b)
|BOWLERS
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|(rm)
|1.3
|0
|9
|0
|6.00
|6
|0
|1
|-
|(ob)
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|1
|2
|0
|-
Match centre
4.3
•
Vyshak to Noronha, no run
Match State: Delay - rain
4.2
6
Vyshak to Noronha, SIX runs
4.2
1w
Vyshak to Noronha, 1 wide
4.1
1
Vyshak to Patil, 1 run
end of over 411 runs
MLD: 38/0CRR: 9.50 • RRR: 8.25
Rohan Patil10 (9b 2x4)
Macneil Noronha27 (15b 3x4 2x6)
Rithesh Bhatkal 1-0-11-0
Monish Reddy 2-0-26-0
3.6
1
Bhatkal to Patil, 1 run
3.5
•
Bhatkal to Patil, no run
3.4
4
Bhatkal to Patil, FOUR runs
3.3
4
Bhatkal to Patil, FOUR runs
3.2
1
Bhatkal to Noronha, 1 run
3.1
1
Bhatkal to Patil, 1 run
end of over 317 runs
MLD: 27/0CRR: 9.00 • RRR: 8.41
Macneil Noronha26 (14b 3x4 2x6)
Rohan Patil0 (4b)
Monish Reddy 2-0-26-0
Vijaykumar Vyshak 1-0-1-0
2.6
4
Monish Reddy to Noronha, FOUR runs
2.6
1w
Monish Reddy to Noronha, 1 wide
2.5
•
Monish Reddy to Noronha, no run
2.4
•
Monish Reddy to Noronha, no run
2.3
6
Monish Reddy to Noronha, SIX runs
2.2
6
Monish Reddy to Noronha, SIX runs
2.1
•
Monish Reddy to Noronha, no run
end of over 21 run
MLD: 10/0CRR: 5.00 • RRR: 8.88
Rohan Patil0 (4b)
Macneil Noronha10 (8b 2x4)
Vijaykumar Vyshak 1-0-1-0
Monish Reddy 1-0-9-0
1.6
•
Vyshak to Patil, no run
1.5
•
Vyshak to Patil, no run
1.4
•
Vyshak to Patil, no run
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Toss
|Mangalore Dragons, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|20 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
|GM Player Replacement
Substitute:
|MLD Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Gulbarga Mystics 1, Mangalore Dragons 1
Dragons Innings
