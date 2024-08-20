Matches (9)
PAK vs BAN (1)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
Maharaja T20 (3)
East Asia-Pacific QLF A (1)
ENG v SL (1)
WCPL 2024 (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Mystics vs Dragons, 12th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 20 2024 - Match Result

NO RESULT
12th Match (N), Bengaluru, August 20, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Gulbarga Mystics FlagGulbarga Mystics
169
Mangalore Dragons FlagMangalore Dragons
(4.3/7 ov, T:61) 46/0

No result

BATTERSRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Macneil Noronha* 
(rhb)		331733194.117 (5b)6 (2b)
Rohan Patil 
(lhb)		111020110.001 (5b)2 (3b)
BOWLERSOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Vijaykumar Vyshak 
(rm)		1.30906.00601-
Rithesh Bhatkal 
(ob)		1011011.00120-
6
1w
1
4th
1
4
4
1
1
3rd
4
1w
6
6
2nd
1
1st
1
4
4
4.3
Vyshak to Noronha, no run

Match State: Delay - rain

4.2
6
Vyshak to Noronha, SIX runs
4.2
1w
Vyshak to Noronha, 1 wide
4.1
1
Vyshak to Patil, 1 run
end of over 411 runs
MLD: 38/0CRR: 9.50 RRR: 8.25
Rohan Patil10 (9b 2x4)
Macneil Noronha27 (15b 3x4 2x6)
Rithesh Bhatkal 1-0-11-0
Monish Reddy 2-0-26-0
3.6
1
Bhatkal to Patil, 1 run
3.5
Bhatkal to Patil, no run
3.4
4
Bhatkal to Patil, FOUR runs
3.3
4
Bhatkal to Patil, FOUR runs
3.2
1
Bhatkal to Noronha, 1 run
3.1
1
Bhatkal to Patil, 1 run
end of over 317 runs
MLD: 27/0CRR: 9.00 RRR: 8.41
Macneil Noronha26 (14b 3x4 2x6)
Rohan Patil0 (4b)
Monish Reddy 2-0-26-0
Vijaykumar Vyshak 1-0-1-0
2.6
4
Monish Reddy to Noronha, FOUR runs
2.6
1w
Monish Reddy to Noronha, 1 wide
2.5
Monish Reddy to Noronha, no run
2.4
Monish Reddy to Noronha, no run
2.3
6
Monish Reddy to Noronha, SIX runs
2.2
6
Monish Reddy to Noronha, SIX runs
2.1
Monish Reddy to Noronha, no run
end of over 21 run
MLD: 10/0CRR: 5.00 RRR: 8.88
Rohan Patil0 (4b)
Macneil Noronha10 (8b 2x4)
Vijaykumar Vyshak 1-0-1-0
Monish Reddy 1-0-9-0
1.6
Vyshak to Patil, no run
1.5
Vyshak to Patil, no run
1.4
Vyshak to Patil, no run
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
TossMangalore Dragons, elected to field first
Series
Season2024
Match days20 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
GM Player Replacement
Substitute
Abhishek Prabhakar
in
KV Aneesh
 out (2nd innings, 0.1 ov)
MLD Player Replacement
Substitute
Rohan Patil
in
Paras Arya
 out (2nd innings, 0.1 ov)
Umpires
India
Abhijeet Bengeri
India
Manu Pasha
TV Umpire
India
Rishiraj Jha
Reserve Umpire
India
AV Manu
Match Referee
India
Balachandra Akhil
PointsGulbarga Mystics 1, Mangalore Dragons 1
Language
English
Dragons Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
MH Noronha
not out3317
RA Patil
not out1110
Extras(w 2)
Total46(0 wkts; 4.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
HT44081.198
BB43161.392
MYSW42240.339
MLD4123-0.020
GM4123-1.592
SHIVA4040-1.855
Full Table