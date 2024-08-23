Hubli Tigers win thriller after three Super Overs in Maharaja T20
Hubli Tigers and Bengaluru Blasters both scored 164 in regulation time, before the game went into the first tie-breaker
Tigers won via three Super Overs
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|5
|caught
|54
|34
|caught
|19
|13
|caught
|0
|3
|caught
|11
|16
|run out
|26
|20
|caught
|17
|10
|run out
|5
|6
|caught
|23
|11
|retired out
|0
|3
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 2, nb 1, w 5)
|Total
|164(10 wkts; 20 ovs)