Hubli Tigers win thriller after three Super Overs in Maharaja T20

Then it was Tigers' turn to bat first in what was the second Super Over. Once again, they had Pandey and 20-year-old allrounder Manvanth Kumar at the crease. Manvanth excelled in normal time, picking up 4 for 33 and forcing the game into a tie. But here, he and his captain could only make eight runs. They needed help from the bowlers to pull them out of the fire, again.