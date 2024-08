Hubli Tigers win thriller after three Super Overs in Maharaja T20

The drama peaked when Bengaluru Blasters, who required six runs off the last six balls - with three wickets in hand - to beat Tigers in regulation time, fell one short and tied the scores on 164. Gneshwar Naveen had hit a boundary off the first ball of 20th over of the chase, bowled by LR Kumar , but was dismissed off the next delivery. New batter Lavish Kaushal then played out two dots, before potentially tactically retiring out on the fifth ball, even as he and his partner Kranthi Kumar ran a bye. With a single required to win off the final delivery, Kranthi was run-out, taking the game into a Super Over.