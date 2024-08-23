Matches (20)
Blasters vs Tigers, 17th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Bengaluru, August 23, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Bengaluru Blasters FlagBengaluru Blasters
Hubli Tigers FlagHubli Tigers
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 19:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MA Agarwal
10 M • 317 Runs • 35.22 Avg • 156.93 SR
S Hegde
10 M • 222 Runs • 44.4 Avg • 140.5 SR
KL Shrijith
10 M • 323 Runs • 46.14 Avg • 138.03 SR
Mohammed Taha
10 M • 299 Runs • 29.9 Avg • 189.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Hegde
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 18.33 SR
MG Naveen
4 M • 8 Wkts • 5.29 Econ • 10.5 SR
L Manvanth Kumar
9 M • 19 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 9.57 SR
LR Kumar
5 M • 11 Wkts • 8.88 Econ • 9.27 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024
Match days23 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MYSW64281.048
HT5418-0.013
BB43161.392
GM5225-0.192
MLD4123-0.020
SHIVA6060-2.246
