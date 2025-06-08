Matches (9)
Colts CC vs Police SC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (PSS), June 08, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|4
Colts Cricket Club
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0.711
|7
Police Sports Club
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-0.962
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Colts CC
W
W
NR
A
L
Police SC
L
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 19:00
Match details
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
|Match days
|08 June 2025 - day (20-over match)