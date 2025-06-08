Matches (9)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
TNPL (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)

Colts CC vs Police SC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (PSS), June 08, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Colts Cricket Club FlagColts Cricket Club
Police Sports Club FlagPolice Sports Club
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Colts Cricket ClubColts Cricket Club
521260.711
7
Police Sports ClubPolice Sports Club
51402-0.962
Match centre Ground time: 19:00
Match details
P Sara Oval, Colombo
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days08 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
