Matches (23)
MLC (4)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
TNPL (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
Vitality Blast Men (9)
SL vs BAN (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Blast Women League 2 (1)
RESULT
22nd Match (N), Lauderhill, July 01, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns

#1

168/5
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas

#4

(19.3/20 ov, T:169) 169/6

Seattle won by 4 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
78* (37)
shimron-hetmyer
Cricinfo's MVP
129.91 ptsImpact List
shimron-hetmyer
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Hetmyer heroics give Orcas third straight win

His unbeaten 78 off 37 balls consigned San Francisco Unicorns to their second loss in a row

Shimron Hetmyer thrashed an unbeaten 78 off 37 balls to take Seattle Orcas over the line, San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas, MLC 2025, Lauderhill, July 2, 2025

Shimron Hetmyer thrashed an unbeaten 78 off 37 balls to take Seattle Orcas over the line  •  MLC

Seattle Orcas 169 for 6 (Hetmyer 78*, Bartlett 2-24) beat San Francisco Unicorns 168 for 5 (Krishnamurthi 41, Fraser-McGurk 35, Desai 2-32) by four wickets
Shimron Hetmyer was Seattle Orcas' hero for the third straight time, scoring an unbeaten 78 off 37 balls, consigning San Francisco Unicorns to their second loss in MLC 2025.
Hetmyer, who was coming into this game on the back of an unbeaten 97 off 40 balls and 64 not out off 26, was once again the backbone of Orcas' stumbling chase. Having restricted Unicorns to 168 for 5, Orcas slipped to 56 for 4 in the tenth over. However, Hetmyer stitched important stands with Heinrich Klaasen and Aaron Jones to give Orcas a last-over win for the third game running by four wickets.
Orcas' 169-run chase started on the wrong foot, with Xavier Bartlett ending opener Steven Taylor's misery for a ten-ball duck. Bartlett struck in his next over again, this time taking out Kyle Mayers.
Shayan Jahangir and Sikandar Raza forged a 38-run third-wicket stand, with the former the aggressor. But both batters fell off consecutive deliveries in the tenth over, and Orcas' chase started falling apart.
Then Hetmyer happened. He was out and about in quick time, smashing two sixes in his first three balls. Even as the batters at the other end fell, Hetmyer did not curb his attacking flair. He reached his fifty off 23 balls with a straight six down the ground and ensured the required rate never got out of hand.
With 30 needed off the last three overs, he started by smashing Brody Couch over deep backward square leg before going after Bartlett, bringing the equation down to eight in the final over. Hetmyer then deposited Romario Shepherd for a 102m six over long-on before casually finishing off the chase with a couple of runs and three balls to spare.
Earlier, sent into bat, Unicorns were rocked early with left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh snapping up Matthew Short with his fourth ball. Jake Fraser-McGurk thrashed Harmeet for three back-to-back fours, while Finn Allen also struck a few telling blows with the duo adding 49 off 31 balls for the second wicket.
Left-arm fast bowler Ayan Desai, however, struck in the final over of the powerplay, removing Allen while captain Raza saw the back of Fraser-McGurk soon after. Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Unicorns' top-scorer, whacked left-arm wristpinner Waqar Salamkheil for two sixes on the bounce and then smoked two more against Raza as Unicorns raced to 94 for 3 after ten overs.
But Orcas staged a comeback, conceding just 34 runs in the next seven overs, with Krishnamurthi also falling. Unicorns required Shepherd to thump two sixes off his three balls faced to take them past the 165-mark. For the longest time, it seemed the total would be enough. Then came Hetmyer.
This was Orcas' third win after five straight losses, while Unicorns, who won six consecutive matches, have now gone down twice in two games.
Shimron HetmyerHeinrich KlaasenAyan DesaiSanjay KrishnamurthiSeattle OrcasSan Francisco UnicornsSF vs SeattleMajor League Cricket

Language
English
Win Probability
SEO 100%
SFSEO
100%50%100%SF InningsSEO Innings

Over 20 • SEO 169/6

Seattle won by 4 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Seattle Innings
Player NameRB
Shayan Jahangir
bowled3627
SR Taylor
caught010
KR Mayers
caught38
Sikandar Raza
run out1114
SO Hetmyer
not out7837
H Klaasen
caught58
Aaron Jones
caught1412
G Coetzee
not out75
Extras(lb 6, nb 4, w 5)
Total169(6 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF972141.527
TSK963121.485
WSF862120.284
SEO8356-1.316
MI NY8264-0.484
LAKR8172-1.677
Full Table