Hetmyer heroics give Orcas third straight win

Seattle Orcas 169 for 6 (Hetmyer 78*, Bartlett 2-24) beat San Francisco Unicorns 168 for 5 (Krishnamurthi 41, Fraser-McGurk 35, Desai 2-32) by four wickets

Orcas' 169-run chase started on the wrong foot, with Xavier Bartlett ending opener Steven Taylor's misery for a ten-ball duck. Bartlett struck in his next over again, this time taking out Kyle Mayers.

Shayan Jahangir and Sikandar Raza forged a 38-run third-wicket stand, with the former the aggressor. But both batters fell off consecutive deliveries in the tenth over, and Orcas' chase started falling apart.

Then Hetmyer happened. He was out and about in quick time, smashing two sixes in his first three balls. Even as the batters at the other end fell, Hetmyer did not curb his attacking flair. He reached his fifty off 23 balls with a straight six down the ground and ensured the required rate never got out of hand.

Sanjay Krishnamurthi top-scored for San Francisco Unicorns with a 28-ball 41 • MLC

With 30 needed off the last three overs, he started by smashing Brody Couch over deep backward square leg before going after Bartlett, bringing the equation down to eight in the final over. Hetmyer then deposited Romario Shepherd for a 102m six over long-on before casually finishing off the chase with a couple of runs and three balls to spare.

Earlier, sent into bat, Unicorns were rocked early with left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh snapping up Matthew Short with his fourth ball. Jake Fraser-McGurk thrashed Harmeet for three back-to-back fours, while Finn Allen also struck a few telling blows with the duo adding 49 off 31 balls for the second wicket.

Left-arm fast bowler Ayan Desai , however, struck in the final over of the powerplay, removing Allen while captain Raza saw the back of Fraser-McGurk soon after. Sanjay Krishnamurthi , Unicorns' top-scorer, whacked left-arm wristpinner Waqar Salamkheil for two sixes on the bounce and then smoked two more against Raza as Unicorns raced to 94 for 3 after ten overs.

But Orcas staged a comeback, conceding just 34 runs in the next seven overs, with Krishnamurthi also falling. Unicorns required Shepherd to thump two sixes off his three balls faced to take them past the 165-mark. For the longest time, it seemed the total would be enough. Then came Hetmyer.