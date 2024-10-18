Ravindra and Southee tee off to swell New Zealand's lead
India begin day with promise, knocking over four quickly, before New Zealand firmly wrestle back their advantage
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo
India begin day with promise, knocking over four quickly, before New Zealand firmly wrestle back their advantage
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|15
|49
|bowled
|91
|105
|caught
|33
|73
|not out
|109
|143
|caught
|18
|49
|caught
|5
|8
|bowled
|14
|18
|bowled
|8
|9
|caught
|65
|73
|not out
|0
|4
|Extras
|(b 8, lb 4, nb 1)
|Total
|371(8 wkts; 88.2 ovs)