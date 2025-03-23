Allen, Duffy lead rout of Pakistan to seal series win for New Zealand

New Zealand 220 for 6 (Allen 50, Bracewell 46*, Seifert 44, Rauf 3-27) beat Pakistan 105 all out (Samad 44, Duffy 4-20, Foulkes 3-25) by 115 runs

New Zealand's fast bowlers crushed Pakistan in swinging conditions at Mount Maunganui and set up a massive 115-run win to help the home side clinch the series 3-1 with a match to spare. After chasing down 205 in Auckland to keep the series alive, Pakistan were all out in 16.2 on Sunday with New Zealand's four-seam attack accounting for nine of the ten wickets. Jacob Duffy made early inroads, picking up three wickets inside the powerplay to dent Pakistan and they never recovered from the top-order collapse.

Earlier, Finn Allen top-scored with a 20-ball fifty and cameos from Tim Seifert and Michael Bracewell powered New Zealand to 220 for 6. New Zealand made the intent clear from the beginning as they raced to 79 for 1 in the powerplay. Even though there was a slowdown in the middle overs, New Zealand managed to post their second straight 200-plus total in the series, which proved too much for the visitors.

Duffy, Foulkes run through Pakistan

Pakistan's chase never took off with New Zealand troubling them with swing and seam on offer. Unlike the game in Auckland, Pakistan couldn't take advantage of the dew factor. The chase began with Will O'Rourke, playing his first match of the series, removing Mohammed Haris with an excellent delivery that nipped back in to disturb his stumps. Duffy then dismissed Hasan Nawaz, centurion from the last match, and captain Salman Agha in the second over to dent Pakistan. Zakary Foulkes , one of the two changes that New Zealand made to the XI, also struck instantly, as he cleaned up Shadab Khan in his first ball with an inswinger.

Eventually, Pakistan lost eight wickets for 56 runs. The game was all but over at the halfway stage of the chase even though the No.7 Abdul Samad fought a lone battle with his 30-ball 44.

Duffy came back for his final over and added one more wicket to his tally to end with 4 for 20 while Foulkes scalped three overall. Duffy is now the highest-wicket taker in the series with 11 wickets from four matches

Finn Allen smashed a 19-ball fifty • Getty Images

Seifert takes off in powerplay

Tim Seifert continued to give flying starts for New Zealand. He drove the second ball of the innings, a juicy half-volley from Shaheen Afridi, straight down the ground for four and followed it up with a six over long-on off Khushdil Shah in the next over. Abrar Ahmed's first over, fourth overall, was the expensive one in the powerplay as Seifert smashed 6, 4, 6 in the 19-run over. The team's fifty came up in 3.5 overs. But Pakistan got the breakthrough immediately as Haris Rauf was brought in for the fifth over with Seifert pulling a short ball to deep midwicket where Khushdil took a stunning low catch. New Zealand ended the powerplay at 79 for 1 - the second-highest powerplay total for any team against Pakistan in men's T20Is. Seifert made a 22-ball 44.

Pakistan fightback after Allen's fifty

Allen scored eight off his first six balls, but once the field was spread out, he took charge. Abrar, after his 19-run first over, conceded another 16 runs in his second as Allen hit him for two fours and a six. Allen continued his onslaught, slapping Shadab Khan for two fours and as many sixes in a 23-run 10th over to bring up his fifty off just 19 balls. But he perished the next delivery from Abbas Afridi after miscuing on to mid-off. From 134 for 2, New Zealand slipped to 149 for 5 as Pakistan bowled five boundary-less overs.

Bracewell lift NZ at the death

New Zealand finished the way they began, on a high, scoring 63 runs in the last five overs. Daryl Mitchell scored 29 off 23 after making 18 off his first 19 balls, but it was Bracewell's cameo of 46 at No.7 which powered New Zealand past 200. He smashed five fours and two sixes in his 26-ball stay, including a 97-metre six to fine leg off Afridi in the 17th over.