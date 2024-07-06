Matches (23)
ENG Women vs NZ Women, 1st T20I at Southampton, ENG v NZ (W), Jul 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I, Southampton, July 06, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
England Women FlagEngland Women
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
HC Knight
10 M • 309 Runs • 44.14 Avg • 127.68 SR
ME Bouchier
9 M • 265 Runs • 33.13 Avg • 122.11 SR
AC Kerr
8 M • 282 Runs • 47 Avg • 123.68 SR
SW Bates
10 M • 264 Runs • 29.33 Avg • 105.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Ecclestone
7 M • 13 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 12.07 SR
CE Dean
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 19.5 SR
AC Kerr
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 18.6 SR
SFM Devine
7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 15.42 SR
SQUAD
ENG-W
NZ-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Heather Knight (c)
Middle order Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Maia Bouchier 
Middle order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Lauren Filer 
Bowler
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Bess Heath 
Wicketkeeper
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Freya Kemp 
Bowler
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt 
Top order Batter
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1947
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.50
Match days6 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
