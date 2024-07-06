Matches (23)
ENG Women vs NZ Women, 1st T20I at Southampton, ENG v NZ (W), Jul 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I, Southampton, July 06, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
W
W
W
W
W
NZ Women
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 19:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W10 M • 309 Runs • 44.14 Avg • 127.68 SR
ENG-W9 M • 265 Runs • 33.13 Avg • 122.11 SR
NZ-W8 M • 282 Runs • 47 Avg • 123.68 SR
NZ-W10 M • 264 Runs • 29.33 Avg • 105.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W7 M • 13 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 12.07 SR
ENG-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 19.5 SR
NZ-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 18.6 SR
NZ-W7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 15.42 SR
ENG-W
NZ-W
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1947
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.50
|Match days
|6 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Match Coverage
England to drop World Cup hints during New Zealand T20 series
Heather Knight says hosts won't be afraid to try out their plans, even if conditions don't suit