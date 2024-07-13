Matches (20)
ENG Women vs NZ Women, 4th T20I at London, ENG v NZ (W), Jul 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th T20I, The Oval, July 13, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
What will be the toss result?
ENG-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bowl
NZ-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
W
W
W
W
W
NZ Women
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W10 M • 277 Runs • 27.7 Avg • 127.06 SR
ENG-W9 M • 206 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 124.09 SR
NZ-W10 M • 267 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 114.59 SR
NZ-W9 M • 193 Runs • 24.13 Avg • 112.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.93 Econ • 11.13 SR
ENG-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 15.69 SR
NZ-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 18 SR
NZ-W9 M • 7 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 28.28 SR
SQUAD
ENG-W
NZ-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1955
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|13 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
New Zealand Women in England News
Ecclestone, Capsey star as England hold off New Zealand for 3-0 lead
Experimental side captained by Nat Sciver-Brunt made to work before getting home in final over
Bouchier, Capsey and Dean see England through in the wet
Hosts go 2-0 up in series after New Zealand fall short in severely rain-affected game
'More the merrier' for Sarah Glenn as England thrive with four-spin attack
England ring changes with T20 World Cup in mind, and land statement victory
Wyatt powers England to biggest T20I win over New Zealand
Home spinners claim seven of nine wickets to fall as part of World Cup preparations