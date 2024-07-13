Matches (20)
MLC (2)
ENG v WI (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
RHF Trophy (1)
T20 Blast (13)
TNPL (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)

ENG Women vs NZ Women, 4th T20I at London, ENG v NZ (W), Jul 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th T20I, The Oval, July 13, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
PrevNext
England Women FlagEngland Women
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
ENG-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bowl
NZ-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ME Bouchier
10 M • 277 Runs • 27.7 Avg • 127.06 SR
HC Knight
9 M • 206 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 124.09 SR
SW Bates
10 M • 267 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 114.59 SR
AC Kerr
9 M • 193 Runs • 24.13 Avg • 112.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Ecclestone
8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.93 Econ • 11.13 SR
CE Dean
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 15.69 SR
AC Kerr
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 18 SR
FC Jonas
9 M • 7 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 28.28 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
ENG-W
NZ-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Heather Knight (c)
Middle order Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Maia Bouchier 
Middle order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Lauren Filer 
Bowler
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Bess Heath 
Wicketkeeper
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Freya Kemp 
Bowler
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt 
Top order Batter
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1955
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days13 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question