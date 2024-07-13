Capsey feeling 'in control' of her game after taking a step back

The day Alice Capsey turned 18, she walked towards a pod of journalists, delighted that she no longer needed a chaperone during interviews.

She'd been doing these - accompanied - for a while and her team, Oval Invincibles, had just pulled off the highest successful run chase in the Women's Hundred to defeat Northern Superchargers at The Oval after the men's teams had played the curtain raiser.

As eager and comfortable as she was on that night almost two years ago, it's easy to forget she is still a teenager now and to overlook how the sheer volume of cricket she has played since took a "toll" on her. Since July 2022, Capsey has played a staggering 93 top-level T20 matches. As a result, she hasn't played regional cricket this season, opting to focus on playing for England and, when she's not, taking a break from cricket.

Speaking in Canterbury after her career-best 67 not out off 60 balls secured victory for England in a nervy third T20I against New Zealand , Capsey revealed that she felt in a much better place than she had over the past year and just how hard it had been to reach that point.

"I've been kind of under the spotlight for the last three years and it's taken its toll a little bit, especially over the last year," Capsey said. "So I really have taken a step back this year and gone, 'What's going to be the best option for me to go onto the pitch and perform?' Prioritising myself a little bit more… not listening to the outside noise as much and really focusing on what matters to me as a person and as a cricketer and what's going to make me the best cricketer for this team."

Capsey enjoyed a breakout season during the inaugural Women's Hundred and was part of the first England A squad to tour Australia during the Women's Ashes at the start of 2022, earning her senior call-up for the Commonwealth Games later that year. Since then, she has become a fixture at No. 3 in T20Is and played in franchise tournaments around the world while floating round the middle order in 17 ODIs.

But her half-century against the White Ferns to help England to a 3-0 lead in their five match T20 series on Thursday was her first fifty in the format since last August. Her highest score in the 11 innings she played in between was 31 - made against Pakistan in May - and sat alongside a string of scores either in the 20s, or in single figures. Her highest score in ODIs is 44, also reached during Pakistan's recent visit. In her two other ODI innings this English summer, she was unbeaten on 39 and 35 against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively.

All of these numbers serve as a reminder that Capsey is still a young player learning her craft, and suggest she is figuring out what works for her at the right time.

"For someone of my age, I feel really experienced within T20 cricket and I feel really comfortable with my role at No. 3," she said. "I know that it's not going to come off every time and I know that there's going to be critics about how I go about the game. But on nights like these, it is just about going big and really securing the win.

Capsey has played a high volume of T20, including at the WPL • BCCI

"I missed the regional cricket this year. I have played so much cricket and I thought the best way to actually perform for England and get myself in the best positive space to be able to perform was to have a little break. We've obviously got huge winter and playing for England and performing for England is my main priority. Playing the amount of games I have, I've been exposed to a lot of different situations, which is just going to help me as a batter but as an allrounder. Then, obviously on the flip side, it's a hell of a lot of cricket."

Taking time off between international series appears to be paying dividends, with a T20 World Cup in October, followed by an away Ashes series, then a 50-over World Cup in India in 2025.

"As much as I probably haven't played the amount of cricket that I have in the past couple of years, I feel the most calm and controlled I've felt in a very long time," Capsey said. "I feel really calm, I know what my options are and yeah, I just feel really confident and it's amazing that if you're in a good head space that you then take it onto the pitch and feel a lot better about yourself."

Jon Lewis, England's head coach, said recently that he'd like Capsey "to be one of our best top-five batters" in ODIs, while recognising that her schedule is currently focused on the shorter format. He has also been keen to deploy her part-time offspin, albeit in a side spoilt with spin-bowling riches in the form of left-armer and world No.1 Sophie Ecclestone, legspinner Sarah Glenn and offspinner Charlie Dean.

But, as shown in fielding an experimental line-up missing captain Heather Knight, opening batter Danni Wyatt and seamer Lauren Bell, England are all about exploring their options ahead of the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

"We've been spoken to by the coaching staff before the series, saying that there will be a bit of chaos thrown in front of us, a few different situations about how we adapt to it," Capsey said. "The performances are showing we are getting the results, but I think as a group we're really calm with the different changes and we all feel like, especially from my point of view, I feel like it doesn't matter who's in the team, we can all just go out in there and play with freedom and play to our strengths.