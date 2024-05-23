Pakistan win toss and bowl; Danni Wyatt out with illness

Pakistan win toss, bowl vs England

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening ODI against England in Derby.

While the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October is at the forefront of most teams' priorities, England captain Heather Knight pointed out there is a 50-over World Cup looming in India next year during her pre-match press conference on Wednesday. Pakistan, meanwhile, are seeking their first win against England in ODIs and vital qualification points for that World Cup.

England swept the T20 series against Pakistan 3-0 with victory at Leeds on Sunday, largely off the back of opener Danni Wyatt's 48-ball 87. Tammy Beaumont's return to the squad for this format meant that Wyatt was expected to drop down the order with Maia Bouchier to accompany Beaumont at the top, but Wyatt woke feeling unwell this morning and so will play no part in the game.

Knight said at the toss that it was hard to leave out any of England's three in-form spinners, so left-armer Sophie Ecclestone, leg-spinnger Sarah Glenn and off-spinner Charlie Dean will all play. Kate Cross also comes into the side for the one-dayers and will shoulder much of the seam-bowling responsibility with allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt playing as a batter only as she continues to manage a knee problem.

Pakistan struggled with their batting depth during the T20Is although put on an improved performance at Headingley which Nida Dar, their captain, said her side would look to build on for the three ODIs which will complete their tour of England.

"We'll take a lot of positives from the T20s and take the momentum from that last match," she said at the toss. "It's very important for us for the qualifying as well."

Play was set to begin in cool, overcast and breezy conditions with no rain forecast after a soggy start to the week in many parts of England.

England: Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell