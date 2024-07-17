Matches (9)
MLC (2)
WCL 2 (1)
LPL (1)
T20 Blast (2)
TNPL (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
ENG Women vs NZ Women, 5th T20I at London, ENG v NZ (W), Jul 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th T20I (N), Lord's, July 17, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
ENG-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bowl
NZ-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
W
W
W
W
W
NZ Women
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:29
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W9 M • 265 Runs • 29.44 Avg • 133.83 SR
ENG-W8 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 138.65 SR
NZ-W10 M • 265 Runs • 29.44 Avg • 112.28 SR
NZ-W9 M • 191 Runs • 23.88 Avg • 115.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W9 M • 17 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 11.23 SR
ENG-W8 M • 15 Wkts • 4.3 Econ • 9.86 SR
NZ-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 15.75 SR
NZ-W7 M • 8 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 15 SR
SQUAD
ENG-W
NZ-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1957
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|17 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English