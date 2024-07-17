Matches (9)
MLC (2)
WCL 2 (1)
LPL (1)
T20 Blast (2)
TNPL (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)

ENG Women vs NZ Women, 5th T20I at London, ENG v NZ (W), Jul 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th T20I (N), Lord's, July 17, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
PrevNext
England Women FlagEngland Women
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Today
5:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Videos
What will be the toss result?
ENG-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bowl
NZ-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:29
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ME Bouchier
9 M • 265 Runs • 29.44 Avg • 133.83 SR
DN Wyatt
8 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 138.65 SR
SW Bates
10 M • 265 Runs • 29.44 Avg • 112.28 SR
AC Kerr
9 M • 191 Runs • 23.88 Avg • 115.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Ecclestone
9 M • 17 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 11.23 SR
S Glenn
8 M • 15 Wkts • 4.3 Econ • 9.86 SR
AC Kerr
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 15.75 SR
LMM Tahuhu
7 M • 8 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
ENG-W
NZ-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Heather Knight (c)
Middle order Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Maia Bouchier 
Middle order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Lauren Filer 
Bowler
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Bess Heath 
Wicketkeeper
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Freya Kemp 
Bowler
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt 
Top order Batter
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1957
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days17 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
England
James Middlebrook
England
Sue Redfern
TV Umpire
England
Anna Harris
Reserve Umpire
England
Grace Bambury
Match Referee
England
Sarah Bartlett
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question