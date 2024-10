Mandhana-led India bat, debuts for Hasabnis, Thakor

India handed ODI caps to middle-order Maharashtra batter Tejal Hasabnis and Mumbai's seam bowling-allrounder Saima Thakor , who played for UP Warriorz in WPL 2024. Arundhati Reddy and Renuka Singh were the other fast bowling options at India's disposal while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav the spin options. D Hemalatha was carded in at No. 4 in the absence of Harmanpreet while Yastila Bhatia took the gloves and was slotted in at one-down.