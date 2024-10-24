Matches (5)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
BAN vs SA (1)
Sub Regional Africa QLF (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Live
1st ODI (D/N), Ahmedabad, October 24, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of India
Prev
Next

IND Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 5.72
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 25/0 (5.00)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Mandhana-led India bat, debuts for Hasabnis, Thakor

Down, who made a comeback from maternity break earlier this year, was included while Tahuhu was rested

S Sudarshanan
S Sudarshanan
24-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor made their debuts for India, India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, Ahmedabad, October 24, 2024

Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor made their debuts for India  •  BCCI

Toss India chose to bat vs New Zealand
India missed their captain Harmanpreet Kaur due to a niggle, and in her absence Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat in the opening women's ODI against New Zealand. This is the first women's ODI in Motera, Ahmedabad since April 2013.
India handed ODI caps to middle-order Maharashtra batter Tejal Hasabnis and Mumbai's seam bowling-allrounder Saima Thakor, who played for UP Warriorz in WPL 2024. Arundhati Reddy and Renuka Singh were the other fast bowling options at India's disposal while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav the spin options. D Hemalatha was carded in at No. 4 in the absence of Harmanpreet while Yastila Bhatia took the gloves and was slotted in at one-down.
New Zealand lined up similar to the way they had in their successful T20 World Cup campaign. Lauren Down, who made a comeback from maternity break earlier this year, was part of the lower middle order while tall fast bowler Molly Penfold also got a go. Fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, part of the experienced troika that includes captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, was rested.
This series is important for New Zealand, who are in search of crucial ICC Women's Championship points.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 4 D Hemalatha, 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Tejal Hasabnis, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Radha Yadav, 9 Arundhati Reddy, 10 Saima Thakor, 11 Renuka Singh
New Zealand: 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Georgia Plimmer, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Sophie Devine (capt), 5 Brooke Halliday, 6 Maddy Green, 7 Lauren Down, 8 Isabella Gaze (wk), 9 Jess Kerr, 10 Molly Penfold, 11 Eden Carson
Tejal HasabnisSaima ThakorNew Zealand WomenIndia WomenIndiaNew ZealandIND Women vs NZ WomenNew Zealand Women tour of IndiaICC Women's Championship

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
IND Women Innings
Player NameRB
Shafali Verma
caught3322
S Mandhana
caught57
YH Bhatia
caught3743
D Hemalatha
stumped39
JI Rodrigues
not out2223
TS Hasabnis
not out1826
Extras(nb 1, w 4)
Total123(4 wkts; 21.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W21136281.506
SA-W21119230.350
SL-W2491122-0.107
IND-W12101211.062
NZ-W1888180.392
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W183138-2.001
Full Table