IND Women vs NZ Women, 1st ODI at Ahmedabad, IND Women vs NZ Women, Oct 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI (D/N), Ahmedabad, October 24, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
L
L
W
W
W
NZ Women
L
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W9 M • 562 Runs • 62.44 Avg • 89.06 SR
IND-W9 M • 316 Runs • 52.67 Avg • 86.1 SR
NZ-W10 M • 443 Runs • 49.22 Avg • 75.34 SR
NZ-W10 M • 344 Runs • 34.4 Avg • 76.95 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 3.76 Econ • 33.18 SR
IND-W5 M • 6 Wkts • 4.66 Econ • 38 SR
NZ-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.02 Econ • 37.53 SR
NZ-W6 M • 11 Wkts • 4.92 Econ • 28.9 SR
Squad
IND-W
NZ-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1411
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.20
|Match days
|24 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
New Zealand Women in India News
Polly Inglis earns maiden NZ call-up, Lauren Down returns for India ODIs
Fast bowler Rosemary Mair and offspinner Leigh Kasperek are out from the squad that won them their maiden T20 World Cup