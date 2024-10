New Zealand bring in Rowe for Kerr and bat in series decider

The series is tied 1-1 after India took the opening game before New Zealand won the second ODI . The teams batting first have won both the ODIs so far. In the first ODI, India were bowled out for 227 in 44.3 overs but the bowlers came to the party by restricting New Zealand to 168 in 40.4 overs. On Sunday, Devine played a starring role with bat and ball as New Zealand came up with a series-levelling 76-run win.