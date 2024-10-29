New Zealand bring in Rowe for Kerr and bat in series decider

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs India

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss in her 150th ODI, and as has been the theme so far, elected to bat in the series-deciding third and final ODI against India in Ahmedabad.

Both teams have made one change each from the second ODI. While India brought in Renuka Singh for Arundhati Reddy, New Zealand replaced Jess Kerr with fast bowler Hannah Rowe. Offspinner Shreyanka Patil was unavailable for selection due to shin splits, according to a BCCI release.

The pitch looked dry and hard in sunny conditions in Ahmedabad where it was hot and 35 degrees Celsius.

The series is tied 1-1 after India took the opening game before New Zealand won the second ODI . The teams batting first have won both the ODIs so far. In the first ODI, India were bowled out for 227 in 44.3 overs but the bowlers came to the party by restricting New Zealand to 168 in 40.4 overs. On Sunday, Devine played a starring role with bat and ball as New Zealand came up with a series-levelling 76-run win.

India will travel to Australia for a three-match ODI series from December 5 after this while New Zealand will host Australia in a three-game ODI series from December 19.

India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Tejal Hasabnis, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Radha Yadav, 9 Renuka Singh, 10 Saima Thakor, 11 Priya Mishra