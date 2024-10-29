Matches (27)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WBBL (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
IND Women vs NZ Women, 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad, IND Women vs NZ Women, Oct 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Ahmedabad, October 29, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
W
W
W
W
L
NZ Women
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W9 M • 506 Runs • 56.22 Avg • 92.16 SR
IND-W10 M • 358 Runs • 51.14 Avg • 88.39 SR
NZ-W10 M • 312 Runs • 39 Avg • 76.28 SR
NZ-W8 M • 300 Runs • 42.86 Avg • 94.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 3.82 Econ • 32.11 SR
IND-W5 M • 8 Wkts • 4.81 Econ • 36.5 SR
NZ-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 30.23 SR
NZ-W5 M • 9 Wkts • 4.57 Econ • 31.33 SR
Squad
IND-W
NZ-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1415
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.20
|Match days
|29 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
New Zealand Women in India News
NZ's experienced trio of Devine, Bates and Tahuhu level series 1-1
Radha-Thakor pair post India's highest partnership for the ninth wicket in ODIs to reduce the margin of defeat
Injured Amelia Kerr out of remaining India ODIs and most of WBBL
Quadricep tear could force her to miss eight of Sydney Sixers' 10 league games
Thakor makes a mark on debut to give India 1-0 lead
New Zealand's spinners had restricted India to 227, but the visitors couldn't get any momentum going in the chase
Polly Inglis earns maiden NZ call-up, Lauren Down returns for India ODIs
Fast bowler Rosemary Mair and offspinner Leigh Kasperek are out from the squad that won them their maiden T20 World Cup