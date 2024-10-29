Matches (27)
IND Women vs NZ Women, 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad, IND Women vs NZ Women, Oct 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Ahmedabad, October 29, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of India
India Women FlagIndia Women
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
9 M • 506 Runs • 56.22 Avg • 92.16 SR
JI Rodrigues
10 M • 358 Runs • 51.14 Avg • 88.39 SR
ML Green
10 M • 312 Runs • 39 Avg • 76.28 SR
SFM Devine
8 M • 300 Runs • 42.86 Avg • 94.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DB Sharma
10 M • 17 Wkts • 3.82 Econ • 32.11 SR
RP Yadav
5 M • 8 Wkts • 4.81 Econ • 36.5 SR
JM Kerr
8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 30.23 SR
LMM Tahuhu
5 M • 9 Wkts • 4.57 Econ • 31.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
NZ-W
Player
Role
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Yastika Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tejal Hasabnis 
-
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Shreyanka Patil 
Allrounder
Priya Mishra 
-
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Sayali Satghare 
Allrounder
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Saima Thakor 
Bowler
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Series
New Zealand Women tour of India
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1415
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.20
Match days29 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Claire Polosak
India
Vrinda Rathi
TV Umpire
India
Rohan Pandit
Reserve Umpire
India
Gayathri Venugopalan
Match Referee
India
GS Lakshmi
Language
English
New Zealand Women in India News

NZ's experienced trio of Devine, Bates and Tahuhu level series 1-1

Radha-Thakor pair post India's highest partnership for the ninth wicket in ODIs to reduce the margin of defeat

Injured Amelia Kerr out of remaining India ODIs and most of WBBL

Quadricep tear could force her to miss eight of Sydney Sixers' 10 league games

Thakor makes a mark on debut to give India 1-0 lead

New Zealand's spinners had restricted India to 227, but the visitors couldn't get any momentum going in the chase

Polly Inglis earns maiden NZ call-up, Lauren Down returns for India ODIs

Fast bowler Rosemary Mair and offspinner Leigh Kasperek are out from the squad that won them their maiden T20 World Cup

Richa Ghosh misses NZ ODIs to sit for class 12 exams

India play New Zealand in three women's ODIs in Ahmedabad later this month

ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W21136281.506
IND-W14112230.874
SA-W21119230.350
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W2099200.363
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W183138-2.001
Full Table