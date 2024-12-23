All-round Sutherland and quick-scoring Gardner lead Australia to ODI series win

Australia 290 (Gardner 74, Litchfield 50, Sutherland 42, Kerr 4-54, Mair 3-58, Devine 2-49) beat New Zealand 215 (Bates 53, Green 39, King 3-34, Sutherland 3-39) by 75 runs

Ashleigh Gardner continued her batting resurgence with a rapid half-century and Annabel Sutherland produced another superb all-round effort as Australia wrapped up a 2-0 series victory after overwhelming New Zealand in the third ODI at Basin Reserve.

In their last match before next month's Ashes, Australia elected to bat and started briskly with an 88-run opening partnership between captain Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield . But they endured a familiar wobble and slumped to 127 for 4 as quick Rosemary Mair and legspinner Amelia Kerr engineered a fightback for New Zealand.

Gardner, however, took over in the backend with 74 runs off 62 balls to lift Australia to an imposing 290.

New Zealand made a stirring start in their bid to track down the second-highest successful run chase in ODI cricket. After they were pinned down chasing a similar score in the second ODI, New Zealand's batters were more adventurous as they tried to rattle Australia's disciplined attack.

In her debut international series, Bella James set the tone with her cavalier approach, shuffling across the crease to good effect and combining with Suzie Bates in a 43-run opening stand. But James' exaggerated movement proved her downfall against Sutherland in a misjudgement that ended with her leg stump knocked over.

Ashleigh Gardner hit a 62-ball 74 • Getty Images

Along with an aggressive Kerr, Bates regained New Zealand's momentum and reached her half-century with consecutive boundaries off Sutherland before picking out Ellyse Perry, who took an athletic catch at deep square-leg.

New Zealand's hopes sank when Kerr was run-out after skipper Sophie Devine took off for a quick single in an error of judgement. Devine was unable to make amends after being clean bowled for 27 by an inswinger from quick Darcie Brown.

Legspinner Alana King finished with 3 for 34, as New Zealand's chase ran out of steam and they slumped to a 15th straight ODI defeat to Australia.

Sutherland finished with a three-wicket haul on the back of her match-winning century in Australia's 65-run victory in the second ODI as Australia maintained a stranglehold on the Rose Bowl Trophy they have held since 2000.

It wrapped up the whirlwind three-match series played over five days on the same ground, with the opener washed out.

Australia's winning form continued after their T20 World Cup semi-final exit, having beaten India in a 3-0 ODI whitewash at home.

But it was a disappointment for New Zealand, who were competitive during stretches across the two games but were ultimately outplayed thoroughly. Having won the T20 World Cup, New Zealand have come crashing back to earth with successive ODI series losses to India and Australia.

Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr gave the chase a steady start • Getty Images

It is a blow for New Zealand's hopes of directly qualifying for the 2025 World Cup as they sit uneasily in sixth spot on the Women's Championship table.

After rain had impacted the earlier matches, clear weather in Wellington was a welcome sight and Healy had no hesitation in batting first. Having made a crisp 34 in her return from a knee injury, Healy continued her strong comeback with another flier as she dominated wayward quick Molly Penfold off the back foot.

Penfold could not back up her career best four-wicket haul in the second ODI, bowling far too short with the new ball and she was rattled by Healy's commanding pull shot.

Much like in the previous game, Healy raced well ahead of opening partner Litchfield, who again started sluggishly before breaking the shackles in the latter stages of the powerplay by repeatedly whacking the ball over the infield on the off side.

Healy, playing once again as a specialist batter, and Litchfield put on 84 after 14 overs and went into the drinks break in good spirits. But Devine turned to Kerr, who on the second ball on resumption unfurled a googly that spun past Healy's attempted sweep shot and cannoned into the stumps.

Relying on the sharp turn off the surface, Kerr wisely bowled slowly and her spell also included clean bowling Perry with another googly.

Annabel Sutherland's double blow dented the chase • Getty Images

Australia suffered a collapse for the third straight match with Mair dismissing Beth Mooney and Litchfield, who fell the ball after she had reached her half-century.

It was déjà vu with Gardner and Sutherland tasked with digging Australia out of a hole like they did in the second ODI and also against India at the WACA. Sutherland, fresh off consecutive tons, almost holed out to Mair early in her innings before quickly rediscovering her sublime touch. Her timing and placement were impeccable as she combined with Gardner in a 63-run partnership. It followed their fifth-wicket partnerships of 96 and 50 in Australia's previous two matches.

Sutherland appeared to be cruising to her half-century until on 42 she chipped a simple return catch to Devine with a delivery that appeared to hold up off the surface.

Gardner then dominated the strike, whacking a couple of boundaries off Penfold in the 43rd over to reach her second half-century in three matches having not made one previously since mid-2023.

She was on a roll and smashed four boundaries off Mair in the 44th over as Australia looked on track to surpass 300. But her hopes of a maiden international century ended when she was deceived by Kerr, who hit the stumps for the third time.