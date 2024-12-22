Matches (28)
U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
Nepal Premier League (1)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (18)
SA vs PAK (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)

NZ Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI at Wellington,NZ v AUS [W], Dec 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Wellington, December 23, 2024, Australia Women tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
Today
10:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
NZ-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bowl
AUS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 14:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BM Halliday
10 M • 291 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 69.95 SR
SFM Devine
8 M • 289 Runs • 41.29 Avg • 94.44 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 304 Runs • 60.8 Avg • 100 SR
BL Mooney
10 M • 269 Runs • 38.43 Avg • 86.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JM Kerr
7 M • 12 Wkts • 5.04 Econ • 29.25 SR
AC Kerr
8 M • 10 Wkts • 5.08 Econ • 39 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 19 Wkts • 3.73 Econ • 20.31 SR
KJ Garth
9 M • 15 Wkts • 3.39 Econ • 24.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ-W
AUS-W
Player
Role
Sophie Devine (c)
Batting Allrounder
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Lauren Down 
Batter
Isabella Gaze 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Bella James 
-
Fran Jonas 
Bowler
Amelia Kerr 
Allrounder
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Rosemary Mair 
Bowler
Molly Penfold 
Bowler
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Series
Australia Women tour of New Zealand
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1427
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
Match days23 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women News

Sutherland's 78-ball century overwhelms NZ in rain-hit ODI

Sutherland became the first batter to hit consecutive ODI centuries from No.5 and lifted Australia to an imposing 291 for 7

Sutherland's 78-ball century overwhelms NZ in rain-hit ODI

Knee injury forces Healy to play as batter only against New Zealand

Beth Mooney will take the gloves for the three-match series but the opening match is threatened by the weather

Knee injury forces Healy to play as batter only against New Zealand

Molineux ruled out of New Zealand tour in Ashes concern

The left-arm spinner had a recurrence of knee soreness after the India series

Molineux ruled out of New Zealand tour in Ashes concern

Mooney: Voll has taken to international cricket 'like a duck to water'

Voll has filled the vacancy left by the injured Alyssa Healy magnificently, showing strong form ever since her strong showing in her debut WBBL season

Mooney: Voll has taken to international cricket 'like a duck to water'

Injured Georgia Plimmer ruled out of cricket for remainder of the year

The injury means she will be unavailable for the home ODI series against Australia in December

Injured Georgia Plimmer ruled out of cricket for remainder of the year
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W23173372.162
ENG-W24157321.436
IND-W18125250.306
SA-W241211250.230
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W23911210.221
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
IRE-W213168-1.939
Full Table