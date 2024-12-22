Matches (28)
NZ Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI at Wellington,NZ v AUS [W], Dec 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI, Wellington, December 23, 2024, Australia Women tour of New Zealand
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
L
W
L
A
L
AUS Women
W
W
W
A
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 291 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 69.95 SR
NZ-W8 M • 289 Runs • 41.29 Avg • 94.44 SR
AUS-W10 M • 304 Runs • 60.8 Avg • 100 SR
AUS-W10 M • 269 Runs • 38.43 Avg • 86.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W7 M • 12 Wkts • 5.04 Econ • 29.25 SR
NZ-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 5.08 Econ • 39 SR
AUS-W10 M • 19 Wkts • 3.73 Econ • 20.31 SR
AUS-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 3.39 Econ • 24.2 SR
Squad
NZ-W
AUS-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1427
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
|Match days
|23 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women News
Sutherland's 78-ball century overwhelms NZ in rain-hit ODI
Sutherland became the first batter to hit consecutive ODI centuries from No.5 and lifted Australia to an imposing 291 for 7
Knee injury forces Healy to play as batter only against New Zealand
Beth Mooney will take the gloves for the three-match series but the opening match is threatened by the weather
Molineux ruled out of New Zealand tour in Ashes concern
The left-arm spinner had a recurrence of knee soreness after the India series
Mooney: Voll has taken to international cricket 'like a duck to water'
Voll has filled the vacancy left by the injured Alyssa Healy magnificently, showing strong form ever since her strong showing in her debut WBBL season