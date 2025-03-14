Debutant Madara, Athapaththu fashion SL women's first T20I win in NZ

Sri Lanka 102 for 3 (Athapaththu 64*, Kerr 2-18) beat New Zealand 101 (McLeod 44, Madara 3-14, Dilhari 2-18, Priyadharshani 2-25) by seven wickets

Debutant Malki Madara 's three-for combined with two-fors from Kavisha Dilhari and Inoshi Priyadharshani set up a comfortable victory for Sri Lanka in the T20I series opener in Christchurch. Chamari Athapaththu 's unbeaten 64 off 48 balls then took the visitors home with seven wickets in hand. This was Sri Lanka's first T20I win in New Zealand and second win overall against New Zealand in the format.

Emma McLeod (44) was New Zealand's highest scorer but only two of her team-mates got into double figures, and there was only one partnership that stretched past 20 balls.

Despite Priyadharshani dismissing Georgia Plimmer early, the hosts got off to a decent start thanks to captain Suzie Bates' 14-ball 21. Madara, Sri Lanka's fourth bowling option, brought on in the fifth over, got the big wicket of Bates which dried up the scoring. The next two overs went for just five runs.

Dilhari, the seventh bowler, struck twice upon being introduced in the ninth over as New Zealand slipped from 39 for 1 to 52 for 4. Maddy Green being run out cheaply had New Zealand play with caution as illustrated by the next two partnerships which produced a combined 29 runs off 41 balls.

McLeod, who had three fours in her first five balls, finished without adding to that tally across her 46-ball innings. She was the last New Zealand batter to fall as Madara ended the innings in the penultimate over.

Athapaththu then hit seven fours and took Sri Lanka to 46 for 0 at the end of the powerplay. Jess Kerr removed Vishmi Gunaratne and Harshitha Samarawickrama in successive overs while Dilhari's innings was cut short by a run out. Sri Lanka slipped to 66 for 3 but that didn't stop their captain from attacking.