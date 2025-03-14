Matches (7)
NZ Women vs SL Women, 1st T20I at Christchurch, NZ vs SL [W], Mar 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Christchurch, March 14, 2025, Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Tomorrow
6:15 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
SW Bates
10 M • 252 Runs • 25.2 Avg • 98.43 SR
GE Plimmer
10 M • 231 Runs • 23.1 Avg • 110.52 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
8 M • 337 Runs • 56.17 Avg • 129.61 SR
H Madavi
10 M • 309 Runs • 44.14 Avg • 120.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
EJ Carson
9 M • 14 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 15 SR
RA Mair
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.04 Econ • 16.2 SR
WK Dilhari
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.54 Econ • 18.66 SR
KDU Prabodhani
8 M • 8 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 20.25 SR
Squad
NZ-W
SL-W
Player
Role
Suzie Bates (c)
Allrounder
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Flora Devonshire 
-
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Bree Illing 
Bowler
Polly Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fran Jonas 
Bowler
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Rosemary Mair 
Bowler
Emma McLeod 
Allrounder
Georgia Plimmer 
Middle order Batter
Izzy Sharp 
Top order Batter
Match details
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2208
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days14 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Eloise Sheridan
New Zealand
Kannan Jagannathan
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Kim Cotton
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
Match Referee
New Zealand
Trudy Anderson
