NZ Women vs SL Women, 1st T20I at Christchurch, NZ vs SL [W], Mar 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (N), Christchurch, March 14, 2025, Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand
What will be the toss result?
NZ-W Win & Bat
SL-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bowl
SL-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
L
W
W
W
W
SL Women
L
L
L
L
L
Ground time: 10:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 252 Runs • 25.2 Avg • 98.43 SR
NZ-W10 M • 231 Runs • 23.1 Avg • 110.52 SR
SL-W8 M • 337 Runs • 56.17 Avg • 129.61 SR
10 M • 309 Runs • 44.14 Avg • 120.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 15 SR
NZ-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.04 Econ • 16.2 SR
SL-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.54 Econ • 18.66 SR
SL-W8 M • 8 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 20.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ-W
SL-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2208
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|14 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women News
NZ trio of Gaze, Jensen, James ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is
Wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis, left-arm seamer Bree Illing and allrounder Flora Devonshire are the replacements
Plimmer's maiden ODI hundred gives NZ series win
Chasing 281, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 182 with Jess Kerr and Fran Jonas taking three wickets each
Green century and Rowe four-for give New Zealand unassailable series lead
NZ got past a poor start to post 245 for 7, which was 78 runs too many for Sri Lanka
Down ruled out of remaining Sri Lanka ODIs with back injury; Sharp called in
Emma Black will also join the squad before the third ODI as cover for Hannah Rowe