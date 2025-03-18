Rain washes out decider with series ending at 1-1
Plimmer made 46 not out in New Zealand's interrupted 14.1 over innings before rain ended the match
No result - New Zealand 101 for 3 (Plimmer 46*, Bates 31, Athapaththu 1-19) against Sri Lanka
Dunedin rain has washed away hopes of a series result between New Zealand and Sri Lanka after only 14.1 overs were possible in the third T20I on Tuesday.
Several lengthy rain delays ended any hopes of a result after New Zealand had made a bright start with the bat, having been sent in by Chamari Athapaththu.
Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer shared a 60-run stand in eight overs before the first rain delay halted play. Shortly after returning Bates fell to Athapaththu for 31 off 28 before rain returned again.
The match was reduced to 15-overs a side thanks to the second delay. Sri Lanka's bowlers made the most of break, picking up two wickets on return. Plimmer continued her good form striking three boundaries and two sixes to reach 46 not out before rain ended the match.
Athapaththu finished player of the truncated series with scores of 64 not out and 23 and bowling returns of 1-10, 0-19 and 1-19 across the series.