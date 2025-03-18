Matches (5)
NO RESULT
3rd T20I, Dunedin, March 18, 2025, Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand
No result

Player Of The Series
87 runs • 2 wkts
chamari-athapaththu
Cricinfo's MVP
52.03 ptsImpact List
georgia-plimmer
Report

Rain washes out decider with series ending at 1-1

Plimmer made 46 not out in New Zealand's interrupted 14.1 over innings before rain ended the match

ESPNcricinfo staff
18-Mar-2025 • 1 hr ago
Only 14.1 overs were possible due to rain, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd women's T20I, Dunedin, March 18, 2025

Only 14.1 overs were possible due to rain  •  Getty Images

No result - New Zealand 101 for 3 (Plimmer 46*, Bates 31, Athapaththu 1-19) against Sri Lanka
Dunedin rain has washed away hopes of a series result between New Zealand and Sri Lanka after only 14.1 overs were possible in the third T20I on Tuesday.
Several lengthy rain delays ended any hopes of a result after New Zealand had made a bright start with the bat, having been sent in by Chamari Athapaththu.
Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer shared a 60-run stand in eight overs before the first rain delay halted play. Shortly after returning Bates fell to Athapaththu for 31 off 28 before rain returned again.
The match was reduced to 15-overs a side thanks to the second delay. Sri Lanka's bowlers made the most of break, picking up two wickets on return. Plimmer continued her good form striking three boundaries and two sixes to reach 46 not out before rain ended the match.
Athapaththu finished player of the truncated series with scores of 64 not out and 23 and bowling returns of 1-10, 0-19 and 1-19 across the series.
NZ Women Innings
Player NameRB
SW Bates
caught3128
GE Plimmer
not out4637
EMA McLeod
bowled45
BM Halliday
lbw01
IG Sharp
not out1714
Extras(w 3)
Total101(3 wkts; 14.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>