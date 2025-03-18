Rain washes out decider with series ending at 1-1

No result - New Zealand 101 for 3 (Plimmer 46*, Bates 31, Athapaththu 1-19) against Sri Lanka

Dunedin rain has washed away hopes of a series result between New Zealand and Sri Lanka after only 14.1 overs were possible in the third T20I on Tuesday.

Several lengthy rain delays ended any hopes of a result after New Zealand had made a bright start with the bat, having been sent in by Chamari Athapaththu

Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer shared a 60-run stand in eight overs before the first rain delay halted play. Shortly after returning Bates fell to Athapaththu for 31 off 28 before rain returned again.

The match was reduced to 15-overs a side thanks to the second delay. Sri Lanka's bowlers made the most of break, picking up two wickets on return. Plimmer continued her good form striking three boundaries and two sixes to reach 46 not out before rain ended the match.