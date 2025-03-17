Matches (10)
NZ vs PAK (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
IML (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WPL (1)
DPDCL (3)
NZ Women vs SL Women, 3rd T20I at Dunedin, NZ vs SL [W], Mar 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I, Dunedin, March 18, 2025, Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
NZ-W Win & Bat
SL-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bowl
SL-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
W
W
W
L
W
SL Women
L
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 15:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 271 Runs • 27.1 Avg • 99.63 SR
NZ-W10 M • 218 Runs • 21.8 Avg • 108.45 SR
10 M • 296 Runs • 37 Avg • 115.62 SR
SL-W8 M • 256 Runs • 36.57 Avg • 109.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.49 Econ • 19.5 SR
NZ-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 18 SR
SL-W7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 18 SR
SL-W9 M • 7 Wkts • 5.75 Econ • 27.28 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
NZ Women won by 7 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)
15-Mar-2025
SL Women won by 7 wickets (with 35 balls remaining)
14-Mar-2025
NZ Women won by 8 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)
12-Oct-2024
SL Women won by 10 wickets (with 33 balls remaining)
12-Jul-2023
NZ Women won by 8 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)
10-Jul-2023
Squad
NZ-W
SL-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|University Oval, Dunedin
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2219
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.15 start, First Session 10.15-11.45, Interval 1.45-12.05, Second Session 12.05-13.35
|Match days
|18 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women News
Bates, Illing, Halliday star to level the series at 1-1
Bates made 47 and bowled four overs for 16, while Halliday made 46 not out and took 1 for 12 in the seven wicket win after Illing took 2 for 18 to restrict Sri Lanka to 113 for 7
Debutant Madara, Athapaththu fashion SL women's first T20I win in NZ
New Zealand were never able to recover from the rut they got into after their powerplay
NZ trio of Gaze, Jensen, James ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is
Wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis, left-arm seamer Bree Illing and allrounder Flora Devonshire are the replacements
Plimmer's maiden ODI hundred gives NZ series win
Chasing 281, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 182 with Jess Kerr and Fran Jonas taking three wickets each