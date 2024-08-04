Sam Northeast sets up Glamorgan win as Ben Morris announces himself

Glamorgan 283 (Northeast 89, Snater 3-45, Richards 3-68) beat Essex 251 (Westley 51, McIlroy 3-33, Douthwaite 3-41, Morris 3-52) by 32 runs

Ben Morris blasted a hole in the Essex middle-order to introduce himself on to the first-team stage as Glamorgan maintained their 100 per cent record in this season's Metro Bank One-Day Cup at Chelmsford.

A year after making his Glamorgan debut in the competition, the 20-year-old seamer grabbed his maiden List A wickets in only his third appearance with figures of 3 for 52 as Essex struggled to defeat. He was the perfect foil to his more experienced fellow seamer Jamie McIlroy , who took late wickets to register a career-best 3 for 33.

That Essex were so close to their second win of the season was thanks to a record last-wicket stand of 68 in nine overs between Ben Allison (26) and Aaron Beard (42 not out) that would have embarrassed some of their batting superiors.

That Essex had to chase 284 was largely down to Sam Northeast , who cemented Glamorgan's innings with a 93-ball 89. He was ably supported in stands of 74 and 71 stands by Billy Root and Asa Tribe respectively.

Northeast was eventually out after two hours and 15 minutes, one of seven wickets in which Essex rookie wicketkeeper Simon Fernandes was involved - five catches behind the stumps and two run-outs. Shane Snater took three Glamorgan wickets for 46 and Jamal Richards posted List A best figures of 3 for 68 as Glamorgan ran up 283.

Essex put in Glamorgan on a green-tinged wicket of considerable bounce and carry early on before flattening out. Snater exploited the conditions and had Eddie Byrom caught behind off one that hissed and fizzed during a personal sequence of 12 scoreless deliveries.

Glamorgan captain Kiran Carlson hung around for 11 overs for 13 in a 54-run partnership with Will Smale. But his eyes lit up at a half-volley from Richards that he flashed low into extra cover's hands. Smale stroked seven fours in an attractive 43, but departed lbw to one from Richards that nipped back.

Northeast and Root looked unperturbed in a stand of 74 that spanned 16 overs until Root pushed Tom Westley for a risky single to mid-on. Northeast showed no interest, turning his back, Root kept running, Snater dived and threw to the striker's end to complete the run-out by more than half the pitch.

As the wicket flattened out, Tribe helped Northeast add another 71 in 10 overs until he tried to work Ben Allison down to third man and edged behind. Snater claimed his second wicket soon after when Tom Bevan sliced high and Fernandes made ground to take the catch at short fine leg.

Douthwaite hit Richards for 24 in an over, including two sixes, but that precipitated a collapse of four wickets in 22 balls for 17 runs. At the start of the next over, Northeast attempted to cut Allison and was caught behind. Fernandes claimed a fifth catch when Andy Gorvin went to ramp Snater, and then ran Douthwaite out with a direct hit. Morris departed first ball to a catch at fine leg for Richards's third wicket.

Essex, missing bright hope Charlie Allison to a hamstring injury, were quickly in trouble. Glamorgan bowled four maidens in the first nine overs, by which time they had sent back openers Feroze Khushi and Nick Browne as well as Robin Das. Khushi got a leading edge to third man against Douthwaite, Browne hoicked McIlroy to mid-on and Das skied Douthwaite towards square leg where wicketkeeper Smale ran round to pouch.

Sixteen dot balls followed Das's dismissal before Douthwaite conceded 17 in the 10th over, including three delightful cover drives by Benkenstein, who contributed to Carlson leaking 10 more in the next to drag Essex back into the game.

Benkenstein put on 61 for the fourth wicket with Westley, hitting six fours in his 41-ball 39 before misjudging one from Gorvin that kept low. Noah Thain hung around for 19 balls before taking a swing at Morris and holed out in the deep.