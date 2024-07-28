Albert 96* steers Hampshire to One-Day Cup win over Somerset

Hampshire 243 for 5 (Albert 96*, Middleton 50) beat Somerset 242 (Umeed 84, Wheal 2-33) by five wickets

Toby Albert dominated Somerset to strike a brilliant 96 not out and give Hampshire a second win from two outings in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

Homegrown Albert arrived after a top-order wobble but took ownership of the chase of 243 with his highest List A score - with a 100-run alliance with Felix Organ getting his side over the line.

Andy Umeed had backed up his opening match century with an effective 84, but Somerset's 242 always looked below par on a good pitch - and so it proved with last year's losing finalists reaching the target with 23 balls to spare.

Umeed and Josh Thomas set a strong platform after Somerset had chosen to bat, with the openers comfortably notching 85 in the first 19 overs.

Umeed scored 613 runs in last year's One-Day Cup - with only Warwickshire's Ed Barnard scoring more - and began the 2024 edition with a classy unbeaten 114.

He was equally in control at Utilita Bowl - other than an early life when he was dropped at first slip on 5. His blueprint was clear; using the leg side for easy singles and the off side for his five fours and one of his two sixes.

Thomas was also serene on his promotion to the top of the order, in place of his ill brother George. But the partnership was ended by Dom Kelly and a juggling Joe Eckland at deep fine leg, and started an unsure and spluttering spell for the visitors against middle-overs spin.

Lewis Goldsworthy never settled and chipped to mid-off, James Rew was lbw attempting a paddle, and Umeed - after a 74-ball fifty - slapped a Nick Gubbins drag down to midwicket.

Archie Vaughan was bowled to give Tom Prest his second, Sean Dickson - after a pacy 19 - looked back to find his middle stump had taken a trip, Kasey Aldridge diverted a full toss to short third and Alfie Ogborne and Jack Leach had their off stumps upended.

But Ned Leonard gave the back end of the innings impetus and entertainment, a straight six was the pinnacle but his 16-ball 28 was vital in getting his side to 242, before he was the last man out in the final over.

Hampshire's reply stuttered in the gloves of Rew, as they found themselves 20 for 3 and then 61 for 3. Gubbins slashed at Leonard to edge behind to the wicketkeeper for a golden duck before Prest followed in identical fashion swishing off Ogborne.

Rew made it a trio of top-order catches when spinner Goldsworthy's introduction coerced Ben Brown to attack and sky for his opposite man to take on the dive.

Having put on 41 with Brown, Middleton then strode forward with Albert and to his seventh List A half-century in 62 balls but fell four balls later when he picked out deep extra cover - ending a 40-run stand.

The run of partnerships reaching 40 before ending continued when Eckland was well caught at short midwicket after 42 with Albert.

Albert had been constantly proactive in his innings and reached a third 50-over fifty in 43 balls, but it was the smart running and putting away of bad balls with Organ that put Hampshire in complete control.

They shattered the 40s curse with an unbroken 100 stand as they simply ticked off each run, each clapped passionately by the crowd.