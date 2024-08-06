Matches (21)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
TNPL (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (8)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
Leics vs Surrey, Group B at Kibworth, One-Day Cup, Aug 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Kibworth, August 06, 2024, One-Day Cup
What will be the toss result?
LEICS Win & Bat
SUR Win & Bat
LEICS Win & Bowl
SUR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Leics
W
W
L
W
W
Surrey
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:57
Match details
|Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|06 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup News
Tom Haines 129 not enough as Peter Handscomb sets up Leicestershire win
Sussex slip to tight defeat as Matt Salisbury closes things out at the death
Ben Slater slams 164 as Notts Lord over Surrey at Guildford
23-year-old seamer takes 5 for 45 in second appearance as Surrey lose yet again
Ed Barnard's big day out gives Warwickshire win in Bristol
Allrounder takes 3 for 16 in eight overs then hits unbeaten 152 in run chase
Sam Northeast sets up Glamorgan win as Ben Morris announces himself
Young seamer takes 3 for 52 as Glamorgan's perfect start continues
One-Day Cup
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|DERBS
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|0.813
|WORCS
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.890
|SOM
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.715
|HANTS
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.601
|KENT
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.307
|MIDDX
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.553
|DURH
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.799
|NHNTS
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|0.117
|LANCS
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|-1.362