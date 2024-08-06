Matches (17)
Group B, Kibworth, August 06, 2024, One-Day Cup
Surrey FlagSurrey
296/6
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
(49.2/50 ov, T:297) 279

Surrey won by 17 runs

Dom Sibley century breaks Surrey's losing streak

Surrey end run of five straight defeats to dent Leicestershire's knock-out hopes

ECB Reporters Network
06-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
Dom Sibley prepares to walk out to the middle, Surrey vs Hampshire, Guildford Cricket Club, August 20, 2023

Dom Sibley scored his second hundred in three innings  •  Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Surrey 296 for 6 (Sibley 105, Patel 72, Geddes 61) beat Leicestershire 279 (Budinger 70, Scriven 55, Steel 3-48) by 17 runs
In-form Dom Sibley's second hundred in three matches spurred Surrey to end a run of five straight defeats with their first Metro Bank One-Day Cup victory of the season, dealing a blow to Leicestershire's hopes of qualifying for the knock-out stages.
Sibley followed his 149 against Warwickshire and 72 versus Nottinghamshire with 105, sharing stands of 138 for the first wicket with Ryan Patel (72) and 111 for the second with Ben Geddes (61) as Surrey totalled 296 for 6. It proved enough despite losing five wickets in the last eight overs.
The Foxes were given a chance as opener Sol Budinger maintained his place as the competition's leading run scorer by hitting 70 from 68 balls and Tom Scriven's career-best 55 raised hopes of a gripping finish for a crowd of almost 1,400 but ultimately proved in vain, leg-spinner Cameron Steel taking 3 for 48 for the victors.
All-rounders Ian Holland, with 2 for 50, and Scriven, with 2 for 51, were the pick of the Foxes bowlers, with 19-year-old seamer Sam Wood taking 1 for 34 on his List A debut.
If the Foxes finished well with the ball, the start provided by Sibley and Patel with the bat was comfortably Surrey's best of the season.
Asked to bat first on an overcast morning, Surrey were 51 without loss from 10 overs and were 125 for nothing by halfway, Sibley having gone to fifty from 59 balls with Patel reaching his from 72.
Patel suffered an unlucky dismissal. Shaping to hook the tall Wood, he seemed to be hit on the shoulder before the ball deflected off his helmet on to the stumps.
Geddes maintained Surrey's positive start. Dropped by Chris Wright at fine leg on 35 off Liam Trevaskis, he cashed in to the tune of 26 more runs before falling to a catch at deep midwicket off Roman Walker.
Sibley had gone to his hundred from 115 balls in the 42nd over with his 11th four but soon miscued to long-off, giving Scriven wickets in consecutive overs after Rory Burns was bowled sweeping.
Holland then had Josh Blake caught at backward point and 19-year-old Surrey debutant Ollie Sykes at long-on, a fifth wicket to fall in seven overs with Surrey slipping from 249 for 1 to 286 to 6.
The Foxes' chase suffered a double stumble to leave them 49 for 2 from 10 after Holland picked out deep backward square off James Taylor and Lewis Hill was caught behind off Conor McKerr.
Ajinkya Rahane had an escape when he was spilled at cover on four off McKerr, which was beginning to look like an expensive drop by Steel as he and Budinger began to accelerate, the latter passing fifty for the fourth time in five innings, the run including 120 against Essex at Chelmsford. But Rahane could make only 27 before he was caught at midwicket off Patel, the ball perhaps sticking in the pitch a little.
Budinger and Peter Handscomb shared a match-winning 113-run partnership against Essex on this ground last year but could add only 48 this time before Budinger holed out to deep midwicket.
It felt like a significant moment at 142 for 4 in the 26th, one that was amplified two overs later as Handscomb hit straight to cover, both batters falling to Steel.
Trevaskis was bowled by left-arm spinner Yousef Majid and Cox fell leg-before to McKerr. Scriven's 45-run eighth-wicket stand with Wood, stumped off Steel for 22, kept the contest alive, Scriven hitting two sixes, but 20 off Taylor in the last over was always unlikely and the match ended with Scriven falling to a stunning catch by Patel at backward point as Leicestershire were all out for 279.
With three wins from five, qualification for the knock-out stages is still possible, although Group B leaders Warwickshire and Glamorgan both have five wins from five.
Both sides wore black armbands and a minute's silence was observed at the start of the match as the cricket world mourns the loss of great England and Surrey servant Graham Thorpe.
Leics Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
IG Holland
caught1223
SG Budinger
caught7068
LJ Hill
caught78
AM Rahane
caught2731
PSP Handscomb
caught2330
OB Cox
lbw2934
L Trevaskis
bowled615
TAR Scriven
caught5543
SB Wood
stumped2235
RI Walker
caught1610
CJC Wright
not out11
Extras(lb 5, nb 4, w 2)
Total279(10 wkts; 49.2 ovs)
One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
DERBS541080.813
WORCS431060.890
SOM532060.715
HANTS431060.601
KENT42204-0.307
MIDDX42204-0.553
DURH42204-0.799
NHNTS514020.117
LANCS50500-1.362
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
GLAM5500101.252
WARKS5500101.041
NOTTS532060.925
YORKS53206-0.152
LEICS53206-0.857
GLOUC52304-0.138
ESSEX51402-0.047
SUR61502-1.350
SUSS50500-0.582
Full Table