Harry Moore ices Derbyshire chase after Anuj Dal's brilliant 115

Somerset lose by one wicket as Derbyshire go top of group

Derbyshire 317 for 9 (Dal 115, Lloyd 71, G Thomas 3-41, Davey 3-46) beat Somerset 316 for 5 (Rew 88, Dickson 86, Umeed 58, J Thomas 54*, Chappell 3-54) by one wicket

Anuj Dal blasted a brilliant century as Derbyshire took over as Group A leaders with a thrilling one-wicket Metro Bank One-Day Cup victory over Somerset at Taunton.

The hosts posted 316 for 5 after losing the toss, skipper Sean Dickson lashing 86 off 64 balls, with 8 fours and 3 sixes. James Rew hit 88, Andy Umeed 58 and Josh Thomas 54 not out. Zak Chappell claimed 3 for 54.

Derbyshire's reply of 317 for nine centred on the middle order efforts of Dal, who struck a brilliant 115 off 75 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes, and David Lloyd (71). Seventeen-year-old Harry Moore saw them home with ten balls to spare, scoring 36 not out, while George Thomas returned 3 for 41, also a List A career-best.

Moore had previously amassed just ten runs in three List A innings, but the youngster eclipsed that with five fours and a six in a match-winning 20-ball cameo.

After Chappell and Sam Conners had removed George Thomas and Lewis Goldsworthy respectively in the opening four overs of the game, Rew and Umeed rode some early luck to compile their second three-figure stand in this season's Metro Bank Cup, both reaching half-centuries in the 24th over, Umeed off 62 balls and Rew off 66.

Umeed fell with the total on 141, caught at short cover off legspinner Mitch Wagstaff. Rew followed with 40 more runs added, pouched at fine leg top-edging a pull shot off Chappell, knowing that the foundation had been laid for a late assault.

James Rew top-scored for the home side with 88 • Getty Images

It came from Dickson and Josh Thomas as Somerset plundered 89 off the last seven overs, Dickson moving to a 51-ball half-century and then clearing the ropes off Conners twice and once off Harry Moore, whose ninth over went for 22.

Dickson fell to Chappell, but Thomas continued the rampage, hoisting the last ball of the innings, a free hit off Conners, over long-off for six to reach a 41-ball fifty.

Reece ensured a rapid start to the visitors' reply, smashing 6 fours off the first two overs sent down by Charlie Cassell. Harry Came helped take the score to 60 before being pinned lbw by George Thomas off the final ball of the ten-over powerplay.

Thomas picked up a second wicket when Brooke Guest, on 15, edged a catch behind. Then Lloyd called for a quick single after playing a ball from Thomas to cover and Reece, on 44, failed to beat Umeed's fast throw to wicketkeeper Rew.

Matt Lamb was bowled by Jack Leach looking to make room to force through the off-side and Derbyshire were suddenly 89 for 4. That became 90 for five when Samit Patel offered a return catch to Thomas, who flung out a left hand to grab the sharp chance.

Lloyd and Dal gave Derbyshire hope with a sixth-wicket stand of 145, both reaching half-centuries in the 33rd over, Dal first off 36 balls and Lloyd off the next delivery from Leach, off 53. The next over saw their century partnership off 82 deliveries.

Despite having two England spinners in Leach and Shoaib Bashir bowling in tandem for the first time, Somerset were unable to stem the flow of runs. It took the return of seamer Josh Davey to break the partnership when Lloyd reverse-swept a catch to short third-man. Chappell was caught at cover in the same over to make it 235 for 7.