RESULT
1st Quarter Final, Birmingham, August 16, 2024, One-Day Cup
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
286/9
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
(49/50 ov, T:287) 288/6

Warwickshire won by 4 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

Kai Smith century trumps Jake Libby's as Warwickshire book semi-final at Glamorgan

Libby ton in vain as Smith's 130* sees Worcestershire fall by four wickets

ECB Reporters Network
16-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
Kai Smith climbs into a cut shot

Kai Smith hit a dazzling 130 not out  •  Warwickshire CCC

Warwickshire 288 for 6 (Smith 130*, Rhodes 75) beat Worcestershire 286 for 9 (Libby 112, Pollock 54, Rae 3-54) by four wickets
Warwickshire will visit Glamorgan in the Metro Bank One Day semi-finals on Sunday after a dazzling maiden List A century from Kai Smith powered them to four-wicket victory over Worcestershire at Edgbaston.
Warwickshire were in deep trouble when, chasing 286, they hit 77 for 5, but Smith, whose previous List A best was 44, smashed an unbeaten 130 from 104 balls. A sixth-wicket stand of 181 in 163 balls between Smith and Will Rhodes (75) saw the Bears to 288 for 6 with six balls to spare.
It was devastating turnaround for injury-ravaged Worcestershire who had totalled 286 for 9 thanks to a stylish century from Jake Libby. Already the national leading run-scorer in this year's Metro Bank One Day Cup, the captain struck 112 from 115 balls to build on a platform set by Ed Pollock's 54.
Early wickets then put Worcestershire in command but 19-year-old Smith played with freedom, fluency and not a trace of nerves to book his side a semi-final in south Wales.
Put in on a used pitch, Worcestershire openers Pollock and Gareth Roderick added 38 in ten overs before two wickets fell in five balls. Roderick was lbw to Rae and Rob Jones edged his second ball behind to reward Ed Barnard for an excellent opening spell.
Pollock advanced to a 54-ball half-century against his former team-mates but added only four more before slicing a drive at Jake Lintott to point. Adam Hose, freed from Hundred duty, soon spliced Michael Booth to extra cover but Libby reached his sixth half-century of this year's tournament (from 67 balls) and celebrated with six over mid-wicket off Barnard.
The captain received important support from Ethan Brookes and Tom Taylor in stands of 61 in ten overs and 28 in 18 as the pitch flattened out in the sunshine. Fateh Singh and Tom Hinley also cleared the ropes to lift Worcestershire to a strong total.
They also started strongly with the ball, taking two wickets in the first five overs as Theo Wylie skied Harry Darley to mid off and Zen Malik off-stump was trimmed by an inswinger from Taylor.
Barnard and Rhodes took the score to 50 before two big wickets fell in the 14th over. Barnard flicked Jack Home straight to midwicket. Three balls later, Michael Burgess was run out by a direct hit from Brookes.
When Benjamin edged a cut at Brookes, Warwickshire were 77 for 5 but Rhodes and Smith were unfazed. While the former captain anchored the fightback, Smith raced to a maiden List A half-century and then onward to a scintillating ton off 89.
The sixth-wicket pair had put their side in control by the time Rhodes was brilliantly caught by a sprawling Brookes from a skier. That left the Bears needing 29 from four overs and Smith and Lintott closed the game out nervelessly, Smith striking Taylor for six and four from successive balls to seal victory.
Warwickshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TO Wylie
caught1112
EG Barnard
caught2939
Z Malik
bowled15
WMH Rhodes
caught75107
MGK Burgess
run out43
CG Benjamin
caught1117
K Smith
not out130104
JB Lintott
not out107
Extras(b 4, lb 8, w 5)
Total288(6 wkts; 49 ovs)
Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
SOM8620121.217
WORCS8530100.564
HANTS8530100.191
DERBS8530100.048
DURH84309-0.048
MIDDX83407-0.764
KENT83506-0.619
NHNTS826040.231
LANCS82604-0.841
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
GLAM8610131.024
LEICS862012-0.416
WARKS8520110.629
NOTTS844080.454
GLOUC844080.244
YORKS84408-0.232
ESSEX83506-0.098
SUR82604-0.760
SUSS81702-0.690
Full Table