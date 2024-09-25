Renshaw fifty in vain as rain and bad light win to leave points shared

Queensland 128 for 5 (Renshaw 51, Hearne 35, Bell 2-12, Webster 2-27) vs Tasmania

Matt Renshaw 's first half-century of a new summer was the only shining light on an otherwise gloomy day in Melbourne as Queensland and Tasmania shared the One-Day Cup points on offer after rain and bad light meant only 16 overs were possible.

Renshaw made 51 off 36 balls with four fours and three sixes as Queensland posted 128 for 5 from the only play possible on a day where rain delayed the start by four-and-a-half hours and bad light ended it early.

Persistent rain fell at the Junction Oval on Wednesday ensuring no play was possible until 2.30pm. The rain meant the match was shortened to a 20-over affair, albeit with 50-over powerplay rules in place. Tasmania unsurprisingly sent Queensland in having been skittled by Victoria on the same surface two days earlier.

They made early breakthroughs with Gabe Bell removing Ben McDermott while Beau Webster picked up Max Bryant. Renshaw and new Queensland recruit Lachlan Hearne then shared a 79-run stand in just 8.4 overs. They struck seven fours and four sixes between them before Webster broke the stand.

Matt Kuhnemann got his first wicket for his new state against his old side, bowling former team-mate Jack Wildermuth for 8. Hearne holed out to deep midwicket off Bell in the 15th over before the umpires checked the light after 16 overs and called a halt to proceedings. Play never resumed and the points were shared.