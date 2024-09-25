Matches (8)
Tasmania vs Queensland, 4th Match at Melbourne, Australia 1-Day, Sep 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Melbourne, September 25, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Tasmania FlagTasmania
Queensland FlagQueensland
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Series
Season2024/25
Match days25 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Elliott claims record seven-wicket haul as Victoria beat Tasmania

Victoria quick took the second-best figures in Australian domestic 50-over history of 7 for 12 and then made 19 not out in a nervy chase to guide his side home

Philippe century trumps Richardson five-for as NSW down WA

Josh Philippe made a stunning 139 off 119 on debut for NSW against his old side WA as the Blues held on in a thriller after Jhye Richardson took 5 for 63

Lehmann quits coaching roles with Heat and Queensland for commentary gig

Former Australian coach leaves assistant roles with a year to run on his contract for a radio commentary job with ABC Sport

Morris hopeful of early Shield return despite 'frustrating' injury issues

WA quick will play in Australia's 50-over domestic competition to start the summer but is waiting to be cleared to play red-ball cricket after a slow recovery from a back injury

Swepson to captain Queensland in Labuschagne's absence

Swepson will captain in both the One-Day Cup and Sheffield Shield when Labuschagne is on international duty

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
VIC110052.250
NSW110040.160
WA10100-0.160
TAS10100-2.250
QLD------
SOA------
