Pakistan hand Haseebullah a debut and bat in a bid to avoid 5-0 sweep

Haseebullah turned out for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL last season and has played 20 T20 games scoring 403 runs at 25.18. He had hammered a 29-ball 50 on PSL debut against Karachi Kings.

New Zealand made two changes with Rachin Ravindra and Ish Sodhi coming in for Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne. Mitchell was pulled out of this game as New Zealand look to manage his workload. Head coach Gary Stead had earlier also said that Devon Conway, who was ruled out of the fourth T20I due to Covid-19 "still has symptoms at the moment"