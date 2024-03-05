Matches (8)
Nepal Tri-Nation (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (2)
PSL 2024 (1)
BAN v SL (1)
RESULT
20th Match (N), Rawalpindi, March 04, 2024, Pakistan Super League
PrevNext
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
196/4
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
(20 ov, T:197) 167/9

United won by 29 runs

Player Of The Match
80 (51) & 3/41
shadab-khan
Cricinfo's MVP
94.22 ptsImpact List
shadab-khan
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Report

All-round Shadab seals crucial win despite Jamal's fireworks

Brothers Naseem and Hunain also starred for Islamabad United, cutting through Peshawar Zalmi's top order

AP
05-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Shadab Khan brought up his half-century off just 34 balls&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PCB

Shadab Khan brought up his half-century off just 34 balls  •  PCB

Islamabad United 196 for 4 (Shadab 80, Salman 37, Ayub 2-15) beat Peshawar Zalmi 167 for 9 (Jamal 87, Shadab 3-41, Hunain 2-25) by 29 runs
Islamabad United thwarted Aamer Jamal's rapid-fire half-century to beat Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in the Pakistan Super League on Monday.
Islamabad put up 196-4 thanks mainly to captain Shadab Khan's 80 off 51 balls.
Brothers Naseem Shah, 1-26, and Hunain Shah, 2-25, then sliced through the Peshawar top order in the power play and reduced it to 18-5.
Jamal drove the comeback by smashing 87 off 49 balls to lead them to 152-6 in the 18th over when he was clean-bowled by Shadab, who finished with 3-41.
United moved to third on the six-team table, ahead of Zalmi on net run-rate.
Zalmi's chase was in early trouble when skipper Babar Azam was needlessly run out off the first ball he faced. Babar failed to beat Alex Hales' direct throw at the non-striker's end.
Saim Ayub was caught in the slips in an eventful first over and it became 3-3 when Imad Wasim took a well-judged, sharp two-handed catch at short fine leg to dismiss Mohammad Haris. Hunain's double-wicket maiden extended Peshawar's collapse.
Jamal counterattacked in the middle overs, sharing a 107-run stand with Paul Walter, who contributed 33. Jamal smashed six sixes and eight fours before he misread Shadab's googly in the same over he launched a 102-meter six.
Earlier, after being put in to bat in chilly weather, Hales' middle stump was knocked back by Ayub's first delivery, a carrom ball. But Shadab shared two valuable half-century stands with Agha Salman (37) and Jordan Cox (26). Azam Khan's unbeaten 29 off 14 provided a late flourish.
Aamer JamalShadab KhanHunain ShahIslamabad UnitedPeshawar ZalmiUnited vs ZalmiPakistan Super League

Language
English
Win Probability
IU 100%
IUPZ
100%50%100%IU InningsPZ Innings

Over 20 • PZ 167/9

United won by 29 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Zalmi Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Saim Ayub
caught15
Babar Azam
run out01
Mohammad Haris
caught14
T Kohler-Cadmore
caught1214
PI Walter
caught3329
R Powell
caught03
Aamer Jamal
bowled8749
L Wood
caught23
Mohammad Zeeshan
bowled01
Arif Yaqoob
not out97
Salman Irshad
not out34
Extras(lb 9, w 10)
Total167(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MS761121.133
QG64190.313
IU73370.337
PZ7337-0.480
KK6244-0.551
LQ7061-0.948
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved