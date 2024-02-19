Matches (25)
RESULT
3rd Match (N), Multan, February 18, 2024, Pakistan Super League
Multan Sultans FlagMultan Sultans
185/2
Karachi Kings FlagKarachi Kings
(20 ov, T:186) 130/8

Sultans won by 55 runs

Hendricks and Willey spearhead Sultans to victory

Hendricks was involved with Malan for a 121-run second-wicket stand before Willey's opening burst undid Kings chase

Associated Press
19-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
Multan Sultans 185 for 2 (Hendricks 79*, Malan 52) beat Karachi Kings 130 for 8 (Malik 53, Ali 3-23) by 55 runs
Multan Sultans, who lost last year's thrilling final against Lahore Qalandars by one run, opened their campaign with a thumping 55-run victory against allrounder-heavy Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
Sultans' overseas signings Reeza Hendricks of South Africa and Englishman Dawid Malan struck half-centuries in the home team's challenging total of 185 for 2 after Kings won the toss and elected to field.
Veteran Shoaib Malik struck 53 off 35 balls and Kings captain Shan Masood struggled for his 30 off 31 balls against his former franchise as Sultans restricted their opponents to 130 for 8 in 20 overs.
West Indian power-hitter Kieron Pollard (28 not out) was the other batter to reach double-figures in an otherwise lackluster performance by former champions Kings.
Hendricks struck an unbeaten 79 off 54 and Malan made a resolute 52 as both set up a strong total with a 121-run second-wicket stand. Malan fell soon after completing his half-century when he holed out in the deep off Daniel Sams' slower delivery, but Khushdil Shah provided a late flourish with a 13-ball 28 not out.
Fast bowler Mohammad Ali (3-23) ran through Karachi's lower order and David Willey (2-22) chipped in with the wickets of James Vince and Saad Baig off successive deliveries in his second over as Kings' chase never got going against Sultans' pace.
Kings Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Shan Masood
caught3031
JM Vince
caught54
Saad Baig
bowled01
Shoaib Malik
caught5335
Mohammad Nawaz
caught710
KA Pollard
not out2829
DR Sams
bowled04
Hasan Ali
lbw02
Mir Hamza
lbw03
T Shamsi
not out01
Extras(lb 2, w 5)
Total130(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MS11022.750
IU11021.159
QG11020.800
PZ1010-0.800
LQ1010-1.159
KK1010-2.750
Full Table
