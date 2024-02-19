Hendricks and Willey spearhead Sultans to victory
Hendricks was involved with Malan for a 121-run second-wicket stand before Willey's opening burst undid Kings chase
Over 20 • KK 130/8Sultans won by 55 runs
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|30
|31
|caught
|5
|4
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|53
|35
|caught
|7
|10
|not out
|28
|29
|bowled
|0
|4
|lbw
|0
|2
|lbw
|0
|3
|not out
|0
|1
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 5)
|Total
|130(8 wkts; 20 ovs)