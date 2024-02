Hendricks and Willey spearhead Sultans to victory

Multan Sultans, who lost last year's thrilling final against Lahore Qalandars by one run, opened their campaign with a thumping 55-run victory against allrounder-heavy Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Sultans' overseas signings Reeza Hendricks of South Africa and Englishman Dawid Malan struck half-centuries in the home team's challenging total of 185 for 2 after Kings won the toss and elected to field.

Veteran Shoaib Malik struck 53 off 35 balls and Kings captain Shan Masood struggled for his 30 off 31 balls against his former franchise as Sultans restricted their opponents to 130 for 8 in 20 overs.

West Indian power-hitter Kieron Pollard (28 not out) was the other batter to reach double-figures in an otherwise lackluster performance by former champions Kings.

Hendricks struck an unbeaten 79 off 54 and Malan made a resolute 52 as both set up a strong total with a 121-run second-wicket stand. Malan fell soon after completing his half-century when he holed out in the deep off Daniel Sams' slower delivery, but Khushdil Shah provided a late flourish with a 13-ball 28 not out.