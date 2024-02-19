Hendricks and Willey spearhead Sultans to victory

Multan Sultans, who lost last year's thrilling final against Lahore Qalandars by one run, opened their campaign with a thumping 55-run victory against allrounder-heavy Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Hendricks struck an unbeaten 79 off 54 and Malan made a resolute 52 as both set up a strong total with a 121-run second-wicket stand. Malan fell soon after completing his half-century when he holed out in the deep off Daniel Sams' slower delivery, but Khushdil Shah provided a late flourish with a 13-ball 28 not out.