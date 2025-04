Holder and Munro get defending champions Islamabad United off to winning start

But United had time to fend off the Qalandars' early intensity, and gradually, Sahibzada Farhan and Munro began to grow into the chase. Farhan struggled with his timing but managed to punish enough poor deliveries to smoke three sixes in his 24-ball 25, while Munro kept picking off United's bowlers from the other end. A slap down the ground off Jahandad Khan's first ball set him on his way, and once Salman Agha got together with him, they began to break the Qalandars down. A wayward 12th over from David Wiese produced 17 runs that brought the asking rate down to about a run a ball, and from there, Qalandars lost the leverage to exert any pressure on their opponents. Agha played a characteristically useful knock, a slap over mid-off against Haris Rauf immediately following Wiese's over and cementing his side's dominance.