Matches (13)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (4)
POR W vs NOR Women (1)
POR vs NOR (1)
NAM Women vs UGA Women (1)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)
United vs Qalandars, 1st Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, Apr 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match (N), Rawalpindi, April 11, 2025, Pakistan Super League
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
IU Win & Bat
LQ Win & Bat
IU Win & Bowl
LQ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
United
W
W
W
W
W
Qalandars
L
L
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IU8 M • 313 Runs • 39.13 Avg • 148.34 SR
IU10 M • 220 Runs • 24.44 Avg • 134.14 SR
2 M • 114 Runs • 114 Avg • 146.15 SR
5 M • 97 Runs • 19.4 Avg • 124.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IU9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 18 SR
IU10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 18 SR
6 M • 11 Wkts • 9 Econ • 13.09 SR
LQ6 M • 7 Wkts • 9.34 Econ • 18.71 SR
Squad
IU
LQ
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.30 start, First Session 20.30-22.00, Interval 22.00-22.20, Second Session 22.20-23.50
|Match days
|11 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan Super League News
PSL remains the purest form of fun for a Pakistan fan a decade into its chaotic existence
The league has morphed into a mature, austere version that suits it better than the glamour and grandeur it initially aimed for
Can Karachi end playoffs jinx, and will spin issues cost Lahore?
Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, have an impressive-looking top order, but are short of fast-bowling pedigree
Boost for Peshawar Zalmi as Saim Ayub returns to full fitness
He had injured his ankle in the first day of the second Test during Pakistan's series in South Africa, and was subsequently ruled out of the Champions Trophy as well
Domingo replaces Gough as Lahore Qalandars coach
Qalandars announced Gough would be unavailable to take on the role due to "unavoidable personal commitments"