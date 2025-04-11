Matches (13)
United vs Qalandars, 1st Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, Apr 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (N), Rawalpindi, April 11, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
C Munro
8 M • 313 Runs • 39.13 Avg • 148.34 SR
Shadab Khan
10 M • 220 Runs • 24.44 Avg • 134.14 SR
Abdullah Shafique
2 M • 114 Runs • 114 Avg • 146.15 SR
Fakhar Zaman
5 M • 97 Runs • 19.4 Avg • 124.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Naseem Shah
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 18 SR
Shadab Khan
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 18 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
6 M • 11 Wkts • 9 Econ • 13.09 SR
Zaman Khan
6 M • 7 Wkts • 9.34 Econ • 18.71 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IU
LQ
Player
Role
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Hunain Shah 
Bowler
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Colin Munro 
Opening Batter
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Rumman Raees 
Bowler
Saad Masood 
Allrounder
Salman Irshad 
Bowler
Shadab Khan 
Allrounder
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.30 start, First Session 20.30-22.00, Interval 22.00-22.20, Second Session 22.20-23.50
Match days11 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan Super League News

The league has morphed into a mature, austere version that suits it better than the glamour and grandeur it initially aimed for

Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, have an impressive-looking top order, but are short of fast-bowling pedigree

He had injured his ankle in the first day of the second Test during Pakistan's series in South Africa, and was subsequently ruled out of the Champions Trophy as well

Qalandars announced Gough would be unavailable to take on the role due to "unavoidable personal commitments"

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, meanwhile, have signed George Linde and Alex Carey as replacement picks

