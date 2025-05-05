Zalmi keep playoff hopes alive after crushing Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi 110 for 3 (Ayub 49, Bryant 38*, Aziz 2-17) beat Multan Sultans 108 (Hope 23, Daniyal 3-17, Sadaqat 2-12) by seven wickets

Peshawar Zalmi needed to win of their next two games to set up what is likely a virtual quarterfinal with Lahore Qalandars. Fortunately for them, their task was about as straightforward as it gets. Beating Multan Sultans has not taken much of an effort for most sides this season, and they didn't need to overexert. Ahmed Daniyal led a bowling effort which saw six bowlers among the wickets as the Sultans folded for 108, before Saim Ayub saw them cruise to victory with 7 overs to go.

The Sultans had little to play for, but were playing in front of a home crowd as they chose to bat first. But Zalmi started sharply, and Sultans couldn't break free early on in the Powerplay. Yasir Khan tried to lap Saim Ayub's first ball, and never had the pace to clear fine leg, while an equally stuttering start from Mohammad Rizwan ended when Ahmed Daniyal caught him brilliantly at square leg.

The tone of the game never really shifted. This wasn't a contest of ups and downs, or even mild changes in momentum, so much as a steady, inexorable descent for Multan. Tayyab Tahir and Shai Hope put up a 26-run partnership, though the asking rate rarely threatened to exceed six, and it would only be followed by a somewhat predictable collapse.

Tahir hooked one to Mitchell Owen at square leg for Daniyal's first wicket before Ashton Turned was bowled round his legs by Maaz Sadaqat. Four wickets fell for six runs as the Sultans slumped to 66 for six, and it was only the odd slog from Shai Hope - and latterly Mohammad Hasnain - that helped the Sultans stumble past 100.

There was little jeopardy in the chase, even if Owen holed out in the first over. Saim Ayub made sure of that when a pair of back-to-back sixes off Ubai kickstarted an over that conceded 22. There was brief consolation for Shahid Aziz after the Powerplay when he got one to tail in that cleaned up the Zalmi captain Babar Azam for another disappointing innings, and a slower ball which drew Ayub into holing out one run shy of a half-century, but they were a footnotes in a humbling defeat.