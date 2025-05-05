Matches (14)
Sultans vs Zalmi, 25th Match at Multan, PSL, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match (N), Multan, May 05, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Multan Sultans FlagMultan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
5
Peshawar ZalmiPeshawar Zalmi
73406-0.507
6
Multan SultansMultan Sultans
81702-2.597
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 387 Runs • 55.29 Avg • 131.63 SR
Usman Khan
10 M • 306 Runs • 34 Avg • 144.33 SR
Mohammad Haris
10 M • 298 Runs • 29.8 Avg • 156.02 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 292 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 112.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ubaid Shah
7 M • 11 Wkts • 10.14 Econ • 13.18 SR
Usama Mir
9 M • 7 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 26.42 SR
AS Joseph
7 M • 11 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 14.72 SR
L Wood
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 20.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS
PZ
Player
Role
Mohammad Rizwan (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akif Javed 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Curtis Campher 
Allrounder
Faisal Akram 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Iftikhar Ahmed 
Middle order Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Josh Little 
Bowler
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Muhammad Amir Barki 
Batter
Shahid Aziz 
Allrounder
Tayyab Tahir 
Middle order Batter
Ashton Turner 
Middle order Batter
Ubaid Shah 
Bowler
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Yasir Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
Multan Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days5 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News

Babar, Sadaqat, bowlers hand United second successive loss

The usually free-flowing United batting line-up could manage only 143 for 9 against Zalmi

Qalandars, Gladiators share points in washout after Naeem-Shafique bash

A dust storm and heavy rain denied Qalandars the opportunity to cash in on a strong start

Vince leads Kings' batting effort as Sultans are eliminated

Warner and Khushdil's cameos also helped Kings post 204, before Sultans folded for 117

Rauf and Raza break United's winning streak to give Qalandars big win

Lahore Qalandars became the first team to beat Islamabad United in nearly 14 months, snapping a PSL-record ten-match winning streak

Shahzad, Shakeel and Allen lead Gladiators' demolition of Sultans

Having bowled the Sultans out for 89, the Gladiators wrapped up victory with a record 79 balls remaining

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
QG852110.906
IU853100.650
LQ84391.110
KK74380.445
PZ7346-0.507
MS8172-2.597
Full Table