Matches (14)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
Sultans vs Zalmi, 25th Match at Multan, PSL, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match (N), Multan, May 05, 2025, Pakistan Super League
What will be the toss result?
MS Win & Bat
PZ Win & Bat
MS Win & Bowl
PZ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sultans
W
L
L
L
L
Zalmi
W
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 387 Runs • 55.29 Avg • 131.63 SR
MS10 M • 306 Runs • 34 Avg • 144.33 SR
10 M • 298 Runs • 29.8 Avg • 156.02 SR
PZ10 M • 292 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 112.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MS7 M • 11 Wkts • 10.14 Econ • 13.18 SR
MS9 M • 7 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 26.42 SR
7 M • 11 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 14.72 SR
PZ8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 20.33 SR
Squad
MS
PZ
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|5 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News
Babar, Sadaqat, bowlers hand United second successive loss
The usually free-flowing United batting line-up could manage only 143 for 9 against Zalmi
Qalandars, Gladiators share points in washout after Naeem-Shafique bash
A dust storm and heavy rain denied Qalandars the opportunity to cash in on a strong start
Vince leads Kings' batting effort as Sultans are eliminated
Warner and Khushdil's cameos also helped Kings post 204, before Sultans folded for 117
Rauf and Raza break United's winning streak to give Qalandars big win
Lahore Qalandars became the first team to beat Islamabad United in nearly 14 months, snapping a PSL-record ten-match winning streak