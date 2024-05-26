Matches (15)
IPL (1)
WI vs SA (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CE Cup (1)
USA vs BAN (1)
ENG v PAK (1)
Match delayed by rain
2nd ODI, Taunton, May 26, 2024, Pakistan Women tour of England
PrevNext

PAK Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.24
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 22/0 (4.40)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Unchanged Pakistan bat; England bring in Filer and Wyatt

Lauren Bell and Sarah Glenn made way for Filer and Wyatt

Valkerie Baynes
Valkerie Baynes
26-May-2024 • 38 mins ago
Lauren Filer during an England Women's T20I squad training session at Saxton Field, Nelson, March 21, 2024

Lauren Filer replaced Lauren Bell in England's XI  •  ECB via Getty Images

TossPakistan chose to bat against England
Pakistan Women have won the toss and opted to bat first as they seek a series-saving win under ominous Taunton skies in the second ODI against England. They named an unchanged XI from the side that took the field in the first ODI.
After overnight rain, the ground was bathed in bright sunshine and mild temperatures for the toss before a pall of dark clouds rolled in. Rain was forecast for a few hours after the scheduled start but stayed away at least initially for an on-time start.
England made two changes, replacing Lauren Bell with fellow seamer Lauren Filer and leaving out leg-spinner Sarah Glenn as batter Danni Wyatt returned from the illness which kept her out of the first match in Derby on Thursday. Pakistan were unchanged to the side which lost that game by 37 runs.
Sophia Dunkley, who was left out of both England's T20I and ODI squads for Pakistan's visit amid a lean run of form with the bat, has been called up to England ODI squad for the remaining two games after scoring a century, a fifty and an unbeaten 48 for South East Stars in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. She was named at No. 12 for Sunday's match in Taunton.
Pakistan: Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Nida Dar (capt), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi (wk), Umm-e-Hani, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu
England: Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer
Pakistan WomenEngland WomenPAK Women vs ENG WomenPakistan Women in England

Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
PAK Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Sadaf Shamas
not out1828
Sidra Amin
not out713
Extras(w 4)
Total29(0 wkts; 6.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's Championship

TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
SA-W18116230.671
ENG-W16105211.110
NZ-W1888180.392
PAK-W2281416-0.469
IND-W971150.948
WI-W156714-0.776
SL-W185914-1.021
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W120102-2.097
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved