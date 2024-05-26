Unchanged Pakistan bat; England bring in Filer and Wyatt

TossPakistan chose to bat against England
Pakistan Women have won the toss and opted to bat first as they seek a series-saving win under ominous Taunton skies in the second ODI against England. They named an unchanged XI from the side that took the field in the first ODI.
After overnight rain, the ground was bathed in bright sunshine and mild temperatures for the toss before a pall of dark clouds rolled in. Rain was forecast for a few hours after the scheduled start but stayed away at least initially for an on-time start.
England made two changes, replacing Lauren Bell with fellow seamer Lauren Filer
and leaving out leg-spinner Sarah Glenn as batter Danni Wyatt
returned from the illness which kept her out of the first match in Derby on Thursday. Pakistan were unchanged to the side which lost that game by 37 runs.
Sophia Dunkley
, who was left out of both England's T20I and ODI squads for Pakistan's visit amid a lean run of form with the bat, has been called up to England ODI squad for the remaining two games after scoring a century, a fifty and an unbeaten 48 for South East Stars in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. She was named at No. 12 for Sunday's match in Taunton.
Pakistan: Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Nida Dar (capt), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi (wk), Umm-e-Hani, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu
England: Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer