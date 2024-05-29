England win toss and bat in ODI series finale against Pakistan in Chelmsford

Bell returns for Filer as England seek to close out series with victory in third ODI

England won the toss and chose to bat first versus Pakistan

Heather Knight won the toss and chose to bat first, as the third and final ODI between England and Pakistan prepared to get underway at Chelmsford.

After two days of dismal weather for the men's and women's series alike, the prospects in Essex were significantly better than they had been in either Taunton or Cardiff earlier this week, where only 41 balls in the former match were possible across two days of action.

With light clouds and the prospect of scattered showers, England named a solitary change to the team that barely got underway on Sunday, with Lauren Bell returning to lead the attack in place of Lauren Filer.

Pakistan selected the same XI, as they bid for a victory that would secure a share of the series, after England's "scrappy" 37-run win in the opening fixture in Derby last week.

England: 1 Maia Bouchier, 2 Tammy Beaumont, 3 Heather Knight (capt), 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Alice Capsey, 6 Danni Wyatt, 7 Amy Jones (wk), 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Lauren Bell