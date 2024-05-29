Matches (3)
3rd ODI (D/N), Chelmsford, May 29, 2024, Pakistan Women tour of England
England Women FlagEngland Women
(19.5/50 ov) 101/3
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women

ENG Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 5.09
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 25/0 (5.00)
Report

England win toss and bat in ODI series finale against Pakistan in Chelmsford

Bell returns for Filer as England seek to close out series with victory in third ODI

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
29-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Lauren Bell and Kate Cross, England's ODI spearheads, wave for the cameras, England vs Pakistan, 3rd Women's ODI, Chelmsford, May 28, 2024

Lauren Bell returns to partner Kate Cross as England's spearheads  •  Getty Images

England won the toss and chose to bat first versus Pakistan
Heather Knight won the toss and chose to bat first, as the third and final ODI between England and Pakistan prepared to get underway at Chelmsford.
After two days of dismal weather for the men's and women's series alike, the prospects in Essex were significantly better than they had been in either Taunton or Cardiff earlier this week, where only 41 balls in the former match were possible across two days of action.
With light clouds and the prospect of scattered showers, England named a solitary change to the team that barely got underway on Sunday, with Lauren Bell returning to lead the attack in place of Lauren Filer.
Pakistan selected the same XI, as they bid for a victory that would secure a share of the series, after England's "scrappy" 37-run win in the opening fixture in Derby last week.
England: 1 Maia Bouchier, 2 Tammy Beaumont, 3 Heather Knight (capt), 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Alice Capsey, 6 Danni Wyatt, 7 Amy Jones (wk), 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Lauren Bell
Pakistan: 1 Sidra Ameen, 2 Sadaf Shamas, 3 Muneeba Ali, 4 Ayesha Zafar, 5 Nida Dar (capt), 6 Aliya Riaz, 7 Fatima Sana, 8 Najiha Alvi (wk), 9 Umm-e-Hani, 10 Diana Baig, 11 Nashra Sandhu
Pakistan WomenEngland WomenENG Women vs PAK WomenPakistan Women in England

Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket

ENG Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TT Beaumont
bowled1122
ME Bouchier
caught3433
HC Knight
lbw1217
Nat Sciver-Brunt
not out2226
DN Wyatt
not out1721
Extras(lb 1, w 4)
Total101(3 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's Championship

TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
SA-W18116230.671
ENG-W17105221.110
NZ-W1888180.392
PAK-W2381417-0.469
IND-W971150.948
WI-W156714-0.776
SL-W185914-1.021
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W120102-2.097
Full Table
