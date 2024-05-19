Matches (16)
3rd T20I, Leeds, May 19, 2024, Pakistan Women tour of England
ENG Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 7.25
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 39/1 (7.80)
Report

England bat, Lauren Filer in for Lauren Bell; Pakistan recall Ayesha Zafar

One change on each side as England look to complete 3-0 series sweep in Leeds

Alan Gardner
19-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Lauren Filer during an England Women's T20I squad training session at Saxton Field, Nelson, March 21, 2024

Lauren Filer comes into the England XI  •  ECB via Getty Images

Toss England chose to bat vs Pakistan
Heather Knight won the toss and challenged her players to "put on a show" with the bat in the third T20I at Headingley. England, who have already won the series after going 2-0 up on Friday, made one change, bringing in the extra pace of Lauren Filer for Lauren Bell.
Knight suggested there might some softness to the pitch but anticipated it drying out quickly on a sunny afternoon. Of the 65-run win in Northampton, she said: "We were back to our best, that was a proper performance."
Pakistan also made one change, adding to their batting depth by bringing in opener Ayesha Zafar for spinner Nashra Sandhu. "We have been doing well in the fielding and bowling," Nida Dar, Pakistan's captain, said. "We need to work on the batting side."
England: 1 Maia Bouchier, 2 Danni Wyatt, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Heather Knight (capt), 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Danielle Gibson, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Sarah Glenn, 11 Lauren Filer
Pakistan: 1 Sidra Ameen, 2 Ayesha Zafar, 3 Sadaf Shamas, 4 Muneeba Ali (wk), 5 Gull Feroza 6 Nida Dar (capt), 7 Aliya Riaz, 8 Fatima Sana, 9 Diana Baig, 10 Waheeda Akhtar, 11 Sadia Aliya
Alan Gardner is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo. @alanroderick

ENG Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
ME Bouchier
run out814
DN Wyatt
not out4833
Nat Sciver-Brunt
caught810
HC Knight
not out76
Extras(nb 1, w 3)
Total75(2 wkts; 10.2 ovs)
