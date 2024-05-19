England bat, Lauren Filer in for Lauren Bell; Pakistan recall Ayesha Zafar

Toss England chose to bat vs Pakistan
Heather Knight won the toss and challenged her players to "put on a show" with the bat in the third T20I at Headingley. England, who have already won the series after going 2-0 up on Friday, made one change, bringing in the extra pace of Lauren Filer
for Lauren Bell.
Knight suggested there might some softness to the pitch but anticipated it drying out quickly on a sunny afternoon. Of the 65-run win in Northampton, she said: "We were back to our best, that was a proper performance."
Pakistan also made one change, adding to their batting depth by bringing in opener Ayesha Zafar
for spinner Nashra Sandhu. "We have been doing well in the fielding and bowling," Nida Dar, Pakistan's captain, said. "We need to work on the batting side."
England: 1 Maia Bouchier, 2 Danni Wyatt, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Heather Knight (capt), 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Danielle Gibson, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Sarah Glenn, 11 Lauren Filer
Pakistan: 1 Sidra Ameen, 2 Ayesha Zafar, 3 Sadaf Shamas, 4 Muneeba Ali (wk), 5 Gull Feroza 6 Nida Dar (capt), 7 Aliya Riaz, 8 Fatima Sana, 9 Diana Baig, 10 Waheeda Akhtar, 11 Sadia Aliya