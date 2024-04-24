Hayley Matthews' 141 completes ODI series sweep for West Indies

Her second ton of the series proved too much for a Pakistan batting unit that limped their way in the chase

West Indies 278 for 6 (Matthews 141, Sandhu 3-54) beat Pakistan 190 all out (Muneeba 38, Alleyne 2-10, Matthews 2-26) by 88 runs

Hayley Matthews smacked 141 to follow up her unbeaten 140 in the series opener to take an inspired West Indies to a crushing win in the 3rd ODI. The victory sealed a clean sweep over Pakistan.

She powered West Indies to 278 as Pakistan's bowlers struggled for wickets on a somewhat turgid track in Karachi. Pakistan managed little more than a feeble response, with Muneeba Ali's 38 the highest score as they were skittled out for a limp 190. Matthews ensured her contribution was all round with figures of 2 for 26 in eight overs as an 88-run win was secured.

This was a dead rubber anyway, but there was little jeopardy in the game from the moment Matthews won the toss and elected to set a target. The captain led from the front as she put the pressure on Pakistan's bowlers, with the opening attack of Fatima Sana and Nida Dar placed under immediate pressure. First-change spinner Nashra Sandhu, the pick of the attack with 3 for 54, provided an early breakthrough, but it was little more than a speedbump for an unstoppable West Indies side.

Matthews and former West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor combined for a 101-run stand for the third wicket, by which time Matthews brought up her fifth ODI hundred and second this series. As Taylor rotated the strike, Matthews pressed home the visitors' advantage by hitting 19 fours herself. In contrast, Pakistan managed 21 in their entire innings. Sandhu's twin strikes in the 46th over to remove Taylor and Chinelle Henry came much too late, with an unbeaten 12-ball 20 from Aaliyah Alleyne helping their side march to 278.

Pakistan's response saw a bunch of double figures but very little substance. Openers Sadaf Shamas and Sidra Ameen had their stumps knocked back by Shamilia Conell and Henry, and while Muneeba and Bismah Maroof added 45 for the third wicket, the run-scoring was simply too leisurely to trouble the visitors. It took 69 balls for those 45 to be scored before Karishma Ramharack prised Maroof out. Matthews' twin strikes to get rid of captain Nida Dar and topscorer Muneeba Ali killed the game off for good.